Devi Lal Birth Anniversary: Top Political Leaders From Region Unite At INLD Rally In Haryana

Chandigarh: Several top leaders from the region attended the ``samman rally’’ organised by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, in Haryana’s Rohtak city.

The senior leaders who attended the rally included Sukhbir Badal, J & K dy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, BRS leader K Kavitha and Congress leader Sampat Singh, among several others.

It was the first time that the rally was organised without INLD supremo and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who had passed away last year. The rally was organised by his younger son Abhay Chautala, as his elder son Ajay Chautala and grandsons, Dushyant and Digvijay had parted ways from INLD and floated their own Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The leaders and party workers in their respective addresses on the occasion, paid tributes to the late Devi Lal by highlighting his contributions for the welfare of farmers and rural development.

Meanwhile, the INLD decision to hold the rally in Rohtak was also being seen as a strategic move of the party to have a show of strength in the citadel of former chief minister and top Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The INLD’s main base is in Jind and Sirsa belt.