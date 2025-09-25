 Punjab Government Will Provide Two Lakh Quintals Of Wheat Seeds Worth ₹74 Crore Free Of Cost To Farmers After Floods
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government stands firmly with farmers in this hour of crisis.The state government will provide wheat seeds to these farmers for the upcoming Rabi crop, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government will provide two lakh quintals of wheat seeds worth Rs 74 crore free of cost to farmers who lost their crops during the recent floods.Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said food growers of the state have suffered a whopping loss during the recent floods, and added that these two lakh quintal seeds worth Rs 74 crore will be provided free of cost to them.

He said hard working and resilient farmers of the state had played a key role in making the country self-sufficient in food production.Mann said the state government stands firmly with farmers in this hour of crisis.The state government will provide wheat seeds to these farmers for the upcoming Rabi crop, he said.

Mann said floods submerged over 2,300 villages, affecting more than 2 million people, and destroyed crops across five lakh acres of land.Mann said as per initial estimates, the total damage due to floods amounts to about Rs 13,800 crore, though the actual figure can be even higher.

