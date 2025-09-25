Haryana CM Nayab Saini Unveils ₹2,100 Monthly Scheme For Women Under ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ - VIDEO

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Unveils ₹2,100 Monthly Scheme For Women Under ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ |

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Thursday unveiled the ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’, and launched a dedicated mobile application to ensure seamless implementation of the scheme aimed at strengthening the social and economic status of women.

Addressing a gathering at the function held in Panchkula near here – which also marked the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the architect of Antyodaya – the chief minister said that in the first phase, about 20 lakh women in Haryana will be benefited under the scheme.

The scheme is open to both married and unmarried women between the ages of 23 and 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs1 lakh. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,100 per month directly in their bank accounts through DBT. Importantly, any number of eligible women within the same household will be entitled to receive the assistance. The government has approved an annual budget of Rs 5,000 crore for 2025-26 for this initiative, he said.

Saini held that women will not need to visit any Common Service Centres or government offices; they will be able to apply directly from their mobile phones at home. Those eligible as of September 25 can begin applying immediately, while others may apply on the date they become eligible, he said and added that with the launch of this scheme, the BJP had fulfilled its one more poll promise.

Saini said that in Haryana, the state government has set a target to create five lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’, of which over 2.13 lakh have already been empowered. Under the ‘Drone Didi Yojana’, 100 women have received drones and training, with another 100 to be trained this year. The state is also providing gas cylinders to 18 lakh families at Rs 500 each.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 326.25 crore during the programme. These included 31 health-related initiatives costing Rs 78.04 crore, the foundation for 97 projects costing Rs 78.12 crore, and the renovation of 10 health institutions costing Rs 80.72 crore.