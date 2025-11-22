 Government Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGovernment Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence

Government Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence

The government on Friday announced the immediate implementation of the four Labour Codes, merging 29 previous labour laws into a unified framework. The reforms ensure minimum wages, social security, safety standards, equal pay for women, and benefits for gig workers, while simplifying compliance for employers. PM Modi called it a “major stride towards Viksit Bharat.”

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya |

The government on Friday announced the immediate implementation of the four Labour Codes, marking one of the biggest labour reforms since Independence. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at a press conference in New Delhi that the Codes “have been notified and now they are the law of the land.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move and called it a major step towards protecting workers’ rights and strengthening India’s growth.

PM Modi Welcomes Reforms

In a post on X, he said the new Codes “strengthen the rights of every worker, formal, informal and gig,” and ensure better wages, safety and dignity. He described the reforms as “a major stride towards Viksit Bharat,” noting that they would boost job creation, improve productivity and support India’s economic future.

Overview of the Four Labour Codes

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Jumping From School Building In Jalna; Investigation Underway
Maharashtra Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Jumping From School Building In Jalna; Investigation Underway
Ahmedabad: DRI Seizes Gold Concealed In Aircraft At The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, Exposes Smuggling Network
Ahmedabad: DRI Seizes Gold Concealed In Aircraft At The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, Exposes Smuggling Network
Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Blackmail Over Intimate Photos; Boyfriend Booked
Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Blackmail Over Intimate Photos; Boyfriend Booked
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 66-km Nashik Ring Road Ahead Of 2027 Kumbh Mela
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 66-km Nashik Ring Road Ahead Of 2027 Kumbh Mela

The four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) merge and rationalise 29 earlier labour laws into a unified framework.

According to the government, the reforms simplify compliance for employers, introduce uniform wage rules and expand safety standards across sectors.

Key Worker Benefits

Under the new framework, all workers will be entitled to minimum wages, salary credit by the 7th of every month, double wages for overtime and mandatory appointment letters. Workers above 40 years of age will receive a free annual health checkup, and Fixed Term Employees will become eligible for gratuity after one year of continuous service.

Women workers will receive wider protections and opportunities, including equal pay, consentbased night-shift employment with stricter safety norms, 26 weeks of paid maternity leave and expanded roles across manufacturing, mining, services and the IT sector.

For the first time, gig and platform workers such as delivery partners and app-based drivers will receive legal recognition.

Aggregator platforms will be required to contribute up to 5 per cent to a Social Security Fund that will provide insurance, accident compensation and other portable benefits across states.

Read Also
Supreme Court’s Tribunal Verdict Restores Judicial Primacy And Demands An Independent National...
article-image

Government Statement on Reforms

Mandaviya said the Codes ensure “timely minimum wages for all workers, appointment letters for the youth, equal pay and respect for women, gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment, free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, double wages for overtime, 100% health security for workers in hazardous sectors, and social justice for workers as per international standards.”

Officials pointed out that states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which implemented similar reforms earlier, have recorded higher investments, increased formal employment and faster industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Approves First-Ever Olfactory Trademark For Rose-Scented Tyres

India Approves First-Ever Olfactory Trademark For Rose-Scented Tyres

Government Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence

Government Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence

Supreme Court Directs High Courts To Provide Data On Delays In Framing Charges Under BNSS

Supreme Court Directs High Courts To Provide Data On Delays In Framing Charges Under BNSS

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005

Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights

Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights