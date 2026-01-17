AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | PTI Photo

Chennai: Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday announced a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for ration card–holding families (women heads) and free bus travel for men in city buses as part of the first phase of its election promises.

Financial aid aimed at easing household pressures

Releasing the party’s initial set of commitments, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the proposed measures were aimed at easing household financial pressures and ensuring affordable public transport for all sections of society.

Under the Kulavilakku Scheme, the AIADMK said ₹2,000 per month would be credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of every ration card–holding family. The party said the scheme was intended to promote economic equality and strengthen household security by placing financial support in the hands of women.

In another major announcement, the AIADMK said free bus travel would be extended to men travelling in city buses, while the existing free bus travel scheme for women would continue. The party stated that the move would help reduce commuting costs and improve access to public transport.

Housing forms a key component of the first phase of promises

Under the proposed Amma Illam Scheme, the AIADMK said it would acquire land and construct concrete houses free of cost for houseless families in rural areas, while apartments would be built and allotted to those without homes in urban areas. The scheme also proposes separate concrete houses for Scheduled Caste families when sons establish independent households after marriage.

On employment, the party announced that it would expand the rural employment guarantee scheme to 150 days a year, exceeding the Central Government’s proposed increase from 100 to 125 days. The AIADMK said the move would strengthen rural livelihoods and income security.

The party also announced the continuation and expansion of the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, under which five lakh women would be provided two-wheelers with a subsidy of ₹25,000 each to enhance mobility and economic participation.

Further phases of promises to follow

Mr. Palaniswami said these announcements marked only the first phase of the AIADMK’s election commitments, adding that further promises covering education, healthcare, agriculture, youth employment and industrial growth would be released in due course.