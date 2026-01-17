UP Defence Industrial Corridor Set For Major Expansion; 1,000 Acres Of Land Allotment In The Pipeline

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is accelerating its journey towards becoming India’s leading defence manufacturing hub. | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is accelerating its journey towards becoming India’s leading defence manufacturing hub. In a major push to bring investment proposals to the ground, preparations are underway to allot nearly 1,000 acres of additional land across various nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

Driven by the state’s clear Defence Industrial Policy, faster decision-making, and improving industrial infrastructure, the Defence Corridor is emerging as a preferred investment destination for both domestic and global companies. As per available proposals, the planned allotments could unlock investments worth nearly ₹3,500 crore, significantly strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem and defence production capabilities.

The Jhansi node has emerged as the top choice for investors, with major proposals including Goodluck Astra (around 247 acres, ₹1,000 crore) and Redwood Hughes (around 247 acres, ₹700 crore). Several other companies, including Citadel and Gurutva, have also shown interest in defence and allied manufacturing. These investments are expected to reinforce the government’s vision of developing Bundelkhand as a key defence industrial cluster.

At the Aligarh Phase-2 node, companies such as Spacecam, Maral, and G-1 Offshore have proposed investments in chemical, offshore, and defence-support manufacturing. In Chitrakoot, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has proposed an investment of ₹672 crore on 209.95 acres, while IG Drones is planning a ₹100 crore investment in drone technology—marking a significant step towards positioning Chitrakoot as a defence electronics and drone technology hub.

The Lucknow node is also witnessing strong interest, with companies such as Nexa Mumbai, Indraprastha, and Promotech proposing high-tech investments, strengthening the defence supply chain and support ecosystem.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA) has confirmed that adequate land is available within the Defence Industrial Corridor to support upcoming investments, and the land allotment process is being carried out through required approvals and procedures.

With these proposed allotments, the state government expects thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for youth, along with new growth prospects for local MSMEs and startups to integrate into the defence supply chain. The initiative is set to provide fresh momentum to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence manufacturing sector.