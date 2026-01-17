'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO

Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Ahmedabad: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit to strengthen the party's foundation in the state ahead of the assembly polls slated for next year.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "For the last 30 years, BJP has been ruling Gujarat. In these 30 years, BJP pushed Gujarat into a ditch. There is fear and corruption everywhere. They scare and threaten people who raise their voices against them, against injustice are jailed," Kejriwal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They do corruption openly. Nobody can raise a voice against their corruption. People are looking at AAP with great hope. In the last six to seven months, AAP has been conducting rallies across the entire state of Gujarat," he said.

He further said, "People are turning up in large numbers. We don't even have money; ours is a poor party. But people are coming to AAP rallies at their own expense... I am here on a three-day visit. I will speak with volunteers and form a strategy."

On Sunday, a workers’ convention under the central zone will be held in Ahmedabad, covering the Ahmedabad, Kheda, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituencies. On Monday, a convention under the eastern zone will be organised in Vadodara, covering the districts of Anand, Vadodara, Dahod, the Panchmahals, and Chhota Udepur.