 'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO

'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO

AAP convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit to strengthen the party ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. Targeting the BJP’s 30-year rule, he alleged fear and corruption in the state. Kejriwal said people are attending AAP rallies in large numbers despite the party’s limited resources.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Ahmedabad: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit to strengthen the party's foundation in the state ahead of the assembly polls slated for next year.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "For the last 30 years, BJP has been ruling Gujarat. In these 30 years, BJP pushed Gujarat into a ditch. There is fear and corruption everywhere. They scare and threaten people who raise their voices against them, against injustice are jailed," Kejriwal said.

"They do corruption openly. Nobody can raise a voice against their corruption. People are looking at AAP with great hope. In the last six to seven months, AAP has been conducting rallies across the entire state of Gujarat," he said.

He further said, "People are turning up in large numbers. We don't even have money; ours is a poor party. But people are coming to AAP rallies at their own expense... I am here on a three-day visit. I will speak with volunteers and form a strategy."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Central Railway Announces Mega Maintenance Block On Suburban Sections Impacting Commuters On January 18th
Mumbai Central Railway Announces Mega Maintenance Block On Suburban Sections Impacting Commuters On January 18th
Bihar NEET Aspirant Case: Opposition Demands Capital Punishment As Post-Mortem Report Reveals Assault
Bihar NEET Aspirant Case: Opposition Demands Capital Punishment As Post-Mortem Report Reveals Assault
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Read Also
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid...
article-image

On Sunday, a workers’ convention under the central zone will be held in Ahmedabad, covering the Ahmedabad, Kheda, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituencies. On Monday, a convention under the eastern zone will be organised in Vadodara, covering the districts of Anand, Vadodara, Dahod, the Panchmahals, and Chhota Udepur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar NEET Aspirant Case: Opposition Demands Capital Punishment As Post-Mortem Report Reveals...
Bihar NEET Aspirant Case: Opposition Demands Capital Punishment As Post-Mortem Report Reveals...
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu...
AIADMK Announces ₹2,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Free Bus Travel For Men Ahead Of Tamil Nadu...
Universities And Colleges To Give Momentum To CM Yogi Govt’s 'Zero Poverty Campaign'
Universities And Colleges To Give Momentum To CM Yogi Govt’s 'Zero Poverty Campaign'