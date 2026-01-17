First Land Registry Completed For Shri Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Construction

Banke Bihari temple | ANAND SHIVRE

Mathura: In Kanha’s city Vrindavan, Friday proved historic for devotees of Thakur Shri Banke Bihari Ji. Taking concrete step in direction of grand and divine ‘Shri Banke Bihari Temple Corridor’ construction, first registry of land successfully completed on Friday. Through joint efforts of High Powered Management Committee constituted on orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court and district administration, path for corridor construction has been cleared. From this project not only darshan will become easy, but entire Braj region’s development will get new heights.

For Shri Banke Bihari Temple Corridor construction today registry of one part (69.26 square meters) of property number- 25 of Bihari Pura area was done in favour of Tehsildar Sadar. Yati Goswami, Abhilash Goswami and Aniket Goswami willingly executed sale-deed for this pious work. This first registry done through efforts of District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Additional District Magistrate Dr. Pankaj Kumar Verma is beginning of bringing corridor construction resolve to ground.

In this high authority committee constituted as per orders of Supreme Court, Justice (Retd) Ashok Kumar as Chairman includes representatives of administration, police, archaeology department and Goswami community. Committee has continuously held meetings with temple’s Goswamis, Sebayats, traders and local people and included all their suggestions in this plan. This corridor will fulfill modern needs while preserving Vrindavan’s ancient divinity. From this grand construction Braj’s cultural heritage will get new identity on global platform and path of darshan for Thakur Ji’s devotees will become easy. In proposed corridor safe environment for pilgrims, sitting arrangement, drinking water and easy entry-exit gates will be made, due to which crowd pressure in narrow lanes will reduce.

From corridor construction massive increase expected in number of pilgrims and tourists in Vrindavan. From this religious tourism will get boost in area, whose direct benefit will go to local economy. From opening of new hotels, restaurants and shops new employment opportunities will be created for local youth. Committee has also announced that those who voluntarily provide their land first for corridor will be given priority in facilities to be provided in future.

Till now devotees had to face heavy inconvenience and security risks due to Vrindavan’s narrow lanes. After corridor construction Shri Banke Bihari Ji’s darshan will become extremely easy. This project will not only preserve Vrindavan’s historical identity but also fulfill needs of modern pilgrims. District administration has appealed to people to give their cooperation in this sacred work so that Braj’s glory shines more on global platform.

Members included in High Powered Management Committee

Justice (Retd) Hon’ble High Court Allahabad/ Chairman Ashok Kumar Ji, Hon’ble District and Sessions Judge (Retd)/ Member Mukesh Mishra Ji, Hon’ble District and Sessions Judge Mathura/ Member Vikas Kumar Ji, Munsif/ Civil Judge Mathura/ Member Shipra Dubey Ji, District Magistrate/ Collector/ Member Secretary Chandra Prakash Singh Ji, Member/ Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar Ji, Municipal Commissioner Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation/ Member Jag Pravesh Ji, Member/ Vice Chairman Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority Lakshmi N G, Member/ Superintending Archaeologist Archaeological Survey of India Agra Dr. Smita S. Kumar Ji, from Goswami Rajbhog Group Shailendra Goswami son of Shri Brajnath Goswami and Shrivardhan Goswami son of Shri Jugal Kishore Goswami, from Goswami Shayan Bhog Group Shri Dinesh Kumar Goswami son of Shri Bihari Lal Goswami and Shri Vijay Krishna Goswami (Babbu) son of Shri Bal Krishna Goswami are included.