 India Approves First-Ever Olfactory Trademark For Rose-Scented Tyres
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Approves First-Ever Olfactory Trademark For Rose-Scented Tyres

India Approves First-Ever Olfactory Trademark For Rose-Scented Tyres

The Trade Marks Registry has approved India’s first olfactory trademark for Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ rose-scented tyres, marking a milestone in intellectual property law.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
India Approves First-Ever Olfactory Trademark For Rose-Scented Tyres | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India’s trademark regime took an unexpectedly fragrant turn this week when the Trade Marks Registry approved the country’s first-ever olfactory trademark—a rose-like floral scent infused into tyres manufactured by Sumitomo Rubber Industries. In a jurisdiction accustomed to logos, words, and colour trademarks, this decision represents a significant innovation in intellectual property law.

Registry Confirms Smell Can Be a Trademark

The order, issued on November 21 by Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, Prof Unnat P Pandit, confirms that a distinctive, traceable, and graphically representable scent can qualify as a trademark under Section 2(1)(zb) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, reported Bar and Bench. Sumitomo has been infusing tyres with this fragrance since 1995, as part of its product innovation strategy.

Initial Objections and Legal Proceedings

FPJ Shorts
India's Forex Reserves Jump $5.543 Billion To $692.576 Billion During The Week Ended November 14 Due To Rise In The Value Of Gold Reserves
India's Forex Reserves Jump $5.543 Billion To $692.576 Billion During The Week Ended November 14 Due To Rise In The Value Of Gold Reserves
Supreme Court Directs High Courts To Provide Data On Delays In Framing Charges Under BNSS
Supreme Court Directs High Courts To Provide Data On Delays In Framing Charges Under BNSS
Textiles Maker Trident Group Announces ₹2,000-Crore Expansion Plan In Punjab To Drive Industrial Growth & Employment Generation
Textiles Maker Trident Group Announces ₹2,000-Crore Expansion Plan In Punjab To Drive Industrial Growth & Employment Generation
Did Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Inspire Yami Gautam's Look In 'Haq'? Costume Designer Ashley Rebello Spills the Beans
Did Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Inspire Yami Gautam's Look In 'Haq'? Costume Designer Ashley Rebello Spills the Beans

When Sumitomo filed the application in India, the Registry initially objected under Sections 9(1)(a) and 2(1)(zb), declaring the mark neither distinctive nor graphically representable—a requirement for all trademarks. An examination report in August 2023 led to multiple hearings, arguments, and legal back-and-forth.

Read Also
'Never Let Hate Take Root': BAPS Temple On Vandalism Over Anti-Hindustan Graffiti
article-image

Given the novelty of the issue, the Registry appointed veteran IP lawyer Pravin Anand as amicus curiae. Anand submitted scientific analyses and a model developed by IIIT Allahabad researchers to transform the intangible scent into a seven-dimensional vector, covering floral, fruity, woody, nutty, pungent, sweet, and minty notes.

Scientific Model Unlocks Legal Approval

The graphical representation of the scent satisfied the European Sieckmann criteria, which require a mark to be clear, precise, objective, intelligible, self-contained, and durable. This allowed regulators and the public to consistently identify and understand the fragrance, paving the way for its registration as a legally recognised trademark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence

Government Implements Four Labour Codes, Marking Major Reforms Since Independence

Supreme Court Directs High Courts To Provide Data On Delays In Framing Charges Under BNSS

Supreme Court Directs High Courts To Provide Data On Delays In Framing Charges Under BNSS

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005

Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights

Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Lead Rally In Thakurnagar On November 25 Against SIR Verification

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Lead Rally In Thakurnagar On November 25 Against SIR Verification