 Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To Banking,' Says Amit Shah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To Banking,' Says Amit Shah

Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To Banking,' Says Amit Shah

Speaking at the event, Shah said, “In Make in India 2.0, the focus will be on emerging sectors that will play a major role in the global economy over the next 25 years.”

Saurabh PandeyUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Financial Express India’s Best Banks Awards program in Mumbai, where he underlined the government’s commitment to driving economic growth and transparency in the banking sector.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, “In Make in India 2.0, the focus will be on emerging sectors that will play a major role in the global economy over the next 25 years.”

He further added that the government has ensured transparency in Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reporting, which has strengthened the banking sector.

Shah also pointed out that global economic analysts are increasingly acknowledging India’s growth story, reaffirming the country’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

FPJ Shorts
Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To Banking,' Says Amit Shah
Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To Banking,' Says Amit Shah
Homebound Actor Vishal Jethwa Reveals He Dreamt Of Travelling Abroad: 'Like Every Other Child In Chawl, Would Get Amazed Seeing Airplane'
Homebound Actor Vishal Jethwa Reveals He Dreamt Of Travelling Abroad: 'Like Every Other Child In Chawl, Would Get Amazed Seeing Airplane'
Video: Carlos Alcaraz In Excruciating Pain After Hurting His Ankle In His First Match Of Japan Open 2025
Video: Carlos Alcaraz In Excruciating Pain After Hurting His Ankle In His First Match Of Japan Open 2025
Ireland’s Top 21 Universities To Visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune & Mumbai In October 2025
Ireland’s Top 21 Universities To Visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune & Mumbai In October 2025

This is Breaking. Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To...

Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To...

Boyfriend Shoots Dead Minor Girlfriend And Dies By Suicide Over Fear Of Getting Caught In UP's...

Boyfriend Shoots Dead Minor Girlfriend And Dies By Suicide Over Fear Of Getting Caught In UP's...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says Caste Is Emotional Connect, Accuses BJP Of Fearing PDA...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says Caste Is Emotional Connect, Accuses BJP Of Fearing PDA...

Irfan Solanki, Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case -...

Irfan Solanki, Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case -...

UP Plans Tougher Rules To Protect Elderly; Neglectful Children Could Lose Right To Stay At Home

UP Plans Tougher Rules To Protect Elderly; Neglectful Children Could Lose Right To Stay At Home