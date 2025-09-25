Watch VIDEO: '53 Crore Bank Accounts Opened In Last 10 Years To Give Poorest Of Poor Access To Banking,' Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Financial Express India’s Best Banks Awards program in Mumbai, where he underlined the government’s commitment to driving economic growth and transparency in the banking sector.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, “In Make in India 2.0, the focus will be on emerging sectors that will play a major role in the global economy over the next 25 years.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further added that the government has ensured transparency in Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reporting, which has strengthened the banking sector.

Shah also pointed out that global economic analysts are increasingly acknowledging India’s growth story, reaffirming the country’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

This is Breaking. Further details awaited.