SIT Raids Singer Zubeen Garg's Manager In Assam's Guwahati: Report - VIDEO

Guwahati: Days after singer Zubeen Garg's death, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday raided Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma's residence in Guwahati's Datalpara, according to India Today.

Reportedly, CID officials arrived at the premises in the morning and remained stationed outside the three-storey building for nearly two hours before starting the search. When the team reached Sharma's flat, they found it locked. The lock was broken and a search was conducted by the team.

The search, conducted in the presence of a magistrate, targeted Flat 3A, a 3BHK unit on the third floor, where Sharma and his family have been living since 2019.

Residents of the building said, Siddharth and his family were not seen since the day Zubeen died.

The Assam government has formed a 10-member SIT headed by Special DGP MP Gupta to investigate the singer's death.

SIT also conducted searches at chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence.

The raid comes a day after the Assam government banned Mahanta from holding any function or event.

Zubeen Garg Last Rites

Zubeen was laid to rest with full state honours in Assam on Tuesday (September 23). Thousands of fans gathered at crematorium in Kamarkuchi Village in Sonapur to pay their last respects to the singer.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended Garg's funeral on behalf of the central government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his last respects to the singer at the cremation ground.

How Did Zubeen Garg Die

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, revealed that he died after suffering a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island. She stated that Zubeen, accompanied by associates including his drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and manager Siddhartha Sharma, wore a life jacket during his first swim.

However, during a second swim, he suffered a seizure and was later pronounced dead at Singapore General Hospital at 2:30 pm.