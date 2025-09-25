Uttar Pradesh News: 35-Year-Old Man Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing Dozens Of Spoons, Pens & Toothbrushes - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: 35-Year-Old Man Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing Dozens Of Spoons, Pens & Toothbrushes |

Hapur: In a rare and alarming case, a 35-year-old man from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, underwent emergency surgery after doctors discovered dozens of spoons, toothbrushes, and pens lodged inside his stomach.

The patient, identified as Sachin, was admitted to a local de-addiction centre by his family in the hope of freeing him from substance abuse. Instead of recovering, he developed a bizarre and dangerous habit that nearly cost him his life.

Doctors said Sachin became increasingly agitated after being admitted to the facility, where food was limited and strict restrictions were imposed on what his family could send him. Frustrated by the conditions, he began swallowing non-food objects such as broken steel spoons, toothbrushes, and pens. He reportedly used water to force the items down his throat.

His health took a serious turn when he started experiencing severe abdominal pain. He was rushed to the hospital, where medical scans revealed 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and two pens inside his stomach. Doctors initially tried to remove the items through endoscopy, but the large number and size of the objects made the procedure impossible. The only option left was surgery.

A team of surgeons operated on him, successfully removing the foreign objects. Sachin is currently recovering, and doctors described the case as one of the rarest they had encountered. They said the episode underscores the psychological distress faced by some patients undergoing rehabilitation, particularly in restrictive and unsupportive environments.

Mental health experts point out that compulsive swallowing of non-food items is often linked to serious psychological disorders. Stress, trauma, and frustration during rehabilitation can worsen these conditions, leading patients to engage in such extreme behaviour.

The incident has raised concerns over the standards of care in de-addiction centres. Hospital authorities have called for an investigation into the practices at the facility where Sachin was admitted. They also urged reforms to ensure better psychological support and patient-friendly conditions in rehabilitation centres, warning that neglect in such settings could push vulnerable patients into life-threatening behaviour.