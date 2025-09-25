'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The ‘Next Gen GST Reform’, rolled out on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, has injected fresh energy into Uttar Pradesh’s markets. Addressing a press conference at Universal Booksellers in Hazratganj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the reforms were delivering “direct relief to the public while strengthening the market and creating new avenues of employment.” He stressed that as India’s largest consumer state, Uttar Pradesh stands to gain the most from the tax cuts.

The CM detailed that GST has been scrapped on notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials. Most essential household items now fall under the 0% or 5% tax slab. Further, 33 life-saving medicines are fully exempt. “The move has boosted market consumption, encouraging higher production and new jobs for youth,” he noted. The changes, he added, bring timely relief during the festive season.

Adityanath underlined the fiscal impact, pointing to nationwide GST collections rising from ₹7 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore since launch. In UP, collections more than doubled—from ₹49,000 crore to over ₹1.15 lakh crore. “This demonstrates both stronger compliance and stronger consumption,” he said.

Before the press briefing, the Chief Minister toured Hazratganj market, speaking directly with traders and shoppers. He also distributed pamphlets and banners explaining the reforms. Many traders and consumers expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister for the tax relief.

Calling the reform “a decisive step against inflation,” CM Yogi maintained that reduced GST rates would not only ease household budgets but also expand trade opportunities.