 'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

The CM detailed that GST has been scrapped on notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials. Most essential household items now fall under the 0% or 5% tax slab. Further, 33 life-saving medicines are fully exempt. “The move has boosted market consumption, encouraging higher production and new jobs for youth,” he noted. The changes, he added, bring timely relief during the festive season.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The ‘Next Gen GST Reform’, rolled out on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, has injected fresh energy into Uttar Pradesh’s markets. Addressing a press conference at Universal Booksellers in Hazratganj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the reforms were delivering “direct relief to the public while strengthening the market and creating new avenues of employment.” He stressed that as India’s largest consumer state, Uttar Pradesh stands to gain the most from the tax cuts.

The CM detailed that GST has been scrapped on notebooks, pencils, and other educational materials. Most essential household items now fall under the 0% or 5% tax slab. Further, 33 life-saving medicines are fully exempt. “The move has boosted market consumption, encouraging higher production and new jobs for youth,” he noted. The changes, he added, bring timely relief during the festive season.

Adityanath underlined the fiscal impact, pointing to nationwide GST collections rising from ₹7 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore since launch. In UP, collections more than doubled—from ₹49,000 crore to over ₹1.15 lakh crore. “This demonstrates both stronger compliance and stronger consumption,” he said.

Read Also
GST 2.0 Reforms Spark Record Sales Across India, Festive Season Kicks Off With Consumer Boom
article-image

Before the press briefing, the Chief Minister toured Hazratganj market, speaking directly with traders and shoppers. He also distributed pamphlets and banners explaining the reforms. Many traders and consumers expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister for the tax relief.

FPJ Shorts
'Fielding Coach Will Have A Lot To Say': Varun Chakravarthy Reflects On Team India's Dropped Catches During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Fielding Coach Will Have A Lot To Say': Varun Chakravarthy Reflects On Team India's Dropped Catches During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath
'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath
Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death - VIDEO
Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death - VIDEO
Sanjana Ganesan's Adorable Reaction Goes Viral During India's Win Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Sanjana Ganesan's Adorable Reaction Goes Viral During India's Win Over Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Calling the reform “a decisive step against inflation,” CM Yogi maintained that reduced GST rates would not only ease household budgets but also expand trade opportunities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

'Uttar Pradesh To Gain Most From Tax Cuts Under New GST Reform': CM Yogi Adityanath

Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death -...

Fans Protest In Guwahati, Demand Arrest Of Prag News Channel Owner Over Zubeen Garg’s Death -...

Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow

Rashtriya Sangat-Pangat Founder Dr RK Sinha’s 75th Birthday Marked In Lucknow

Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO

Congress Accuses BJP Of 'Dirty Tricks' In Bihar Electoral Roll Revision At CWC Meeting - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...