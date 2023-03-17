Rahul Gandhi spotted at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed's wedding reception, visuals surface

On Thursday, a wedding reception was hosted in Delhi by actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad, which drew the attendance of various political leaders and celebrities. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, was also spotted at the reception, and the video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video showed Rahul Gandhi standing with Swara, her parents, and Fahad, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama for the occasion. Swara was wearing a pink and golden lehenga while Fahad chose a cream-colored sherwani and white pyjama. In the clip, Swara's mother was seen talking to Rahul while he smiled. It's not the first time that Rahul and Swara have met; she had accompanied him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)