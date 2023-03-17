 Rahul Gandhi spotted at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed's wedding reception, visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi spotted at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed's wedding reception, visuals surface

Rahul Gandhi spotted at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed's wedding reception, visuals surface

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, was also spotted at the reception, and the video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
article-image

On Thursday, a wedding reception was hosted in Delhi by actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad, which drew the attendance of various political leaders and celebrities. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, was also spotted at the reception, and the video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.

The video showed Rahul Gandhi standing with Swara, her parents, and Fahad, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama for the occasion. Swara was wearing a pink and golden lehenga while Fahad chose a cream-colored sherwani and white pyjama. In the clip, Swara's mother was seen talking to Rahul while he smiled. It's not the first time that Rahul and Swara have met; she had accompanied him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, last year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi spotted at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed's wedding reception, visuals surface

Rahul Gandhi spotted at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed's wedding reception, visuals surface

J&K: Conman poses as PMO official, gets security cover, visits border post; arrested

J&K: Conman poses as PMO official, gets security cover, visits border post; arrested

Bengaluru: Woman's body found in drum; sparks speculation on drum serial killer

Bengaluru: Woman's body found in drum; sparks speculation on drum serial killer

Gujarat shuts down much-touted seaplane service between Statue of Unity & Sabarmati Riverfront

Gujarat shuts down much-touted seaplane service between Statue of Unity & Sabarmati Riverfront

BJP MPs & MLAs protest against recruitment scam in West Bengal

BJP MPs & MLAs protest against recruitment scam in West Bengal