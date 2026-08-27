FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Pilots Dead In Kanpur Plane Crash, 80 Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In Nepal'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. 'Kalyug At Its Peak': VIDEO Shows Men Removing 'Gold Earrings' From Dead Woman's Washed-Up Body After Nepal Flash Floods

The viral clip shows one man allegedly pulling the body closer with a log while another removes the earring. An X post claimed it was gold, but the video's location, circumstances and the claim have not been independently verified. (Read more...)

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2. Nepal Floods: 80 Tourists From Maharashtra Stranded, 4-5 In Contact, Says Minister Girish Mahajan; State Sets Up Helpdesk

Around 80 tourists from Maharashtra are stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with authorities establishing contact with only four to five so far, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said. Mahajan said Maharashtra is coordinating with the Union government to trace the remaining tourists, assess their condition and carry out rescue and evacuation efforts. (Read more...)

3. Private Trainee Plane Crashes In Kanpur; Both Pilots Killed - VIDEO

Two pilots were reportedly killed after a twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft crashed near Natha Purva village in Kanpur on Thursday afternoon. One was an instructor and the other a trainee. Preliminary information indicated that an explosion occurred during the flight before the plane crashed near the Ganges. (Read more...)

4. Speeding Eicher Tempo Crashes Into Swift Dzire On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway

Accordingly, a case has been registered against Arun Ambadas Nanjire (30), a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Rabale, Navi Mumbai. According to police, Shelke was driving his Swift Dzire when Nanjire drove the Eicher tempo at high speed and in a rash manner, crashing into the car. The car was badly damaged in the accident. Dehu Road Police are investigating the matter. (Read more...)

5. Nearly 30% Of International Flights To Shift From Mumbai Airport To Navi Mumbai Airport From October 1

Nearly 30% of international flights operating from Mumbai Airport will shift to Navi Mumbai International Airport from October 1. The traffic realignment comes ahead of Terminal 1's redevelopment. From October 25, one-third of flights currently using Terminal 1 will move to Terminal 2, while demolition of Terminal 1B's northern section is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027. (Read more...)

Nearly 30% Of International Flights To Shift From Mumbai Airport To Navi Mumbai Airport From October 1 |

6. New Headlamp Rules For Two-Wheelers, Cars Likely From April 2027 To Reduce Road Glare

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is considering new headlamp rules that could require automatic headlamps on new two-wheelers to operate only in low-beam mode from April 2027. The proposals also seek to reduce headlamp intensity in cars, limit colour temperature and improve visibility of heavy vehicles. (Read more...)

7. Realme C100i With 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹14,999

Realme has launched the C100i in India at Rs. 14,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ 120Hz display, 6,500mAh battery, IP64 rating and Unisoc T7250 chipset. It runs Realme UI based on Android 16 and is available through Realme’s website, Flipkart and offline stores. (Read more...)

Realme C100i With 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At Rs. 14,999 |

8. 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic Gifted Violin Keychain During US Open 2026 Practice | Video

Novak Djokovic received a violin keychain during his US Open 2026 practice session, adding a heartwarming touch to his preparations in New York. The gift referenced his famous violin celebration, which he performs as a tribute to his daughter Tara. The gesture has become one of Djokovic’s signature celebrations, highlighting the personal family connection behind the viral tradition. (Read more...)

Novak Djokovic Gifted Violin Keychain During US Open 2026 Practice | US Open/X

9. 'Against Our Sanskriti': Amid Kriti Sanon Bralette Row, Netizens Dig Out Old Raksha Bandhan Ad Of Kangana Ranaut Wearing Strapless Dress

An old Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kangana Ranaut in a strapless dress has resurfaced after she took a dig at Kriti Sanon for wearing a bralette top in a Rakhi ad. Netizens accused Kangana of double standards, with one X user asking, "Cultural shock over Kriti Sanon's act. Cultural heritage over Kangana Ranaut's act. Why?" (Read more...)

Kangana Ranaut-Kriti Sanon Ad Row | Instagram / X

10. 'You Need To Have More Days!': Mumbaikars Disappointed After Viral Afghan Church Light Show SOLD OUT

Mumbai’s Afghan Church will host ASCENSION, a free projection-mapping experience from August 27 to 29 as part of the Mumbai Light Festival. The Gothic landmark will feature shifting colours, celestial imagery and architectural projections from 7 PM to 10 PM. However, the event is already sold out, leaving several Mumbaikars asking organisers for more dates and access. (Read more...)