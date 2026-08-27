24-Time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic Gifted Violin Keychain During US Open 2026 Practice | Video

Novak Djokovic Gifted Violin Keychain During US Open 2026 Practice | US Open/X

Novak Djokovic received a thoughtful little gift during his US Open 2026 practice session, with the tennis legend being handed a violin keychain that carried a special connection to one of his most recognisable celebrations. The Serbian star’s violin gesture, in which he mimics playing the instrument with his racket, has become closely associated with his daughter Tara, who has been learning to play the violin.

The light-hearted tradition began as a tribute to Tara and has since become one of Djokovic’s signature post-match celebrations. The 39-year-old has repeatedly brought out the gesture at major tournaments, including Wimbledon and the US Open. His violin celebration has also attracted plenty of attention from fans, turning what started as a personal family gesture into a familiar part of his tennis persona.

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The keychain gift therefore appeared particularly fitting as Djokovic continued his preparations in New York. The small violin-themed keepsake offered another reminder of the family connection behind the celebration, which Djokovic has used to acknowledge Tara during some of the biggest moments of his career.

For Djokovic, the violin celebration remains more than just a quirky victory routine. It represents a personal connection with his daughter and has given fans a glimpse into the lighter side of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. The latest violin keychain gift at his US Open practice added another charming chapter to a tradition that continues to resonate with tennis fans around the world.