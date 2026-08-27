'You Need To Have More Days!': Mumbaikars Disappointed After Viral Afghan Church Light Show SOLD OUT

Mumbai has no shortage of iconic buildings, but the Afghan Church in Colaba is set to look quite unlike itself this week. From August 27 to 29, the Gothic landmark turns into a beautiful canvas for ASCENSION, a projection-mapping experience by Floating Canvas Company, as part of the Mumbai Light Festival.

The free experience will run from 7 PM to 10 PM, bringing together shifting colours, celestial imagery and moving patterns across the church’s distinctive architecture. Rather than simply treating the building as a blank screen, the installation has been designed around its existing character, with its Gothic arches, intricate details and stained-glass elements becoming part of the visual experience.

Light show is already sold out

While the event is free to attend, getting in is no longer as simple as turning up at the venue. The three-day experience has reached full capacity, with only pre-registered visitors being allowed entry.

The Mumbai Light Festival’s official Instagram page confirmed the update, stating, "Note: We’re at full capacity for all three days and will be allowing pre-registered visitors only. No walk-ins or on-the-spot registrations are permitted. 🙏 Also no parking at site!"

The announcement has left several Mumbaikars disappointed, particularly those who discovered the installation after it began gaining attention online. With limited dates and registration slots filled, many are now hoping the organisers consider extending the experience.

Mumbaikars ask for more days

The disappointment was clear in the comments, with one user asking, "So what’s the solution for those who want to come??"

For another Mumbai resident, the event carried a more personal significance. A user wrote, "28th is my mom’s 76th birthday.. really want her to experience this but been unable to register. Please let me know if there’s a way."

Others questioned whether three days were enough for an event expected to draw significant interest in a city as large as Mumbai. "Poorly managed event. In a city like Mumbai, you need to have it for more days, more weekends," another user wrote.

Someone else appeared more concerned about what the crowds could mean for the experience, commenting, "Sadly, I will miss this. I hope the crowd will be well managed."