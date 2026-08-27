Inside Mumbai's Viral Light Festival Taking Place At Colaba's Historic Afghan Church: Here's How You Can Attend It For Free

What happens when one of Colaba’s most recognisable historic landmarks meets a world of light, colour and cosmic imagery? This weekend, Mumbai gets to find out. The historic Afghan Church is becoming the setting for an immersive projection-mapping experience that promises to make its Gothic architecture look completely different after sunset.

What is happening at Afghan Church?

As part of the Mumbai Light Festival, Floating Canvas Company (FCC) has brought ASCENSION, an illuminated installation that uses light and projection to reimagine the historic church.

Instead of simply projecting visuals onto the building, the experience has been created around the church’s own architectural character. Its Gothic arches, intricate details and stained-glass elements become part of the visual composition as shifting patterns, colours and celestial imagery move through the space.

The concept takes inspiration from humanity’s fascination with looking beyond what is known. True to its name, ASCENSION explores a sense of reaching towards something larger, using cosmic imagery and radiance to create an atmospheric experience within the church.

How to attend?

The ASCENSION light experience is taking place at Afghan Church in Colaba, Mumbai, from August 27 to 29, between 7 PM and 10 PM. You can attend it for free, but visitors need to complete registration on the official website before attending.

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What to expect?

The experience unfolds inside the church, where visitors can sit back and watch projections move across its Gothic arches, stained-glass windows and intricate architectural details. Rather than a conventional light show, the changing colours, patterns and celestial visuals interact with the historic interiors, turning the church into an immersive, ever-changing artwork.

Event details:

Dates: August 27–29, 2026

Time: 7 PM–10 PM

Location: Afghan Church, Colaba, Mumbai

Entry: Free

Register Here

So, if you’ve been looking for a different way to spend an evening in South Mumbai this weekend, Afghan Church after dark might be worth adding to the list.