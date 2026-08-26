India’s First Kids Concert Tour: Lenny Pearce Brings The Ultimate Family Dance Party To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi |

Move over nursery rhymes played quietly at home, they are about to become concert-worthy bangers! Globally popular children's entertainer and DJ Lenny Pearce is bringing his high-energy family rave experience to India for what is being billed as the country's first kids concert tour.

After entertaining families across the world with his sold-out shows, Pearce is all set to bring his unique mix of music, dancing, nursery rhymes and rave-style beats to Indian audiences. Designed for children and their families, the concert promises an experience where the little ones can dance freely while parents join in on the fun.

Tour Dates & Cities

The India tour will travel across three major cities over one exciting weekend:

August 28: Bengaluru

August 29: Mumbai

August 30: Delhi

Mumbai Event Details

For families in Mumbai, the concert will take place at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity on August 29.

Tickets are priced between ₹2,000 and ₹3,500, while a special Raksha Bandhan combo offer priced at ₹7,200 is also available.

What To Expect

Known for turning familiar children's songs and nursery rhymes into energetic dance tracks, Lenny Pearce's shows are designed as an immersive family dance party rather than a conventional children's concert.

With a globally sold-out format now arriving in India, this could be one of the most unusual and exciting family events to add to the calendar this August. So, if your little one loves music, dancing and singing along to nursery rhymes, Lenny Pearce's India tour might just be the ultimate weekend plan for the entire family.