'Kalyug At Its Peak': VIDEO Shows Men Removing 'Gold Earrings' From Dead Woman's Washed-Up Body After Nepal Flash Floods

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Kathmandu: Nepal is currently grappling with one of the worst-ever natural disasters after flash floods struck the Asian country on Wednesday, leaving at least 175 people reported dead and nearly 800 missing. Devastating visuals of the damage caused by the climatic mayhem are going viral on social media.

An unverified video, claiming to be from Nepal, has gone viral. The video shows an inhumane act by two men. The clip shows a woman's dead body stuck in between the debris, half-soaked in muddy water after the flash flood.

The woman's body can be seen smeared with dust. One of the men can be seen using a log to bring the corpse closer and the other can be seen holding her hair with one hand and removing her earring with the other.

The post on the social media platform X claims that the earring was of gold. The men can then be seen leaving the spot after removing the earings. The shameful act was witnessed by bystanders, who were either watching or shooting them on their phones.

Disturbing VIDEO

Netizens React

The video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. "Kalyug at its peak. Humanity was dead long ago, but this here is absolutely inhuman!"

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"This is so disturbing to watch.. Animals are better than most humans," another user wrote.

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Another user wrote,"Have we humans become this heartless?"

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"And no one stopped him. Evil. When my cousin was killed in a car crash someone stole the ring off her finger," another user wrote.

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The video has garnered more than 1.1 million views in just few hours of posting on X.

At least 644 tourists and travellers, have been reported missing following devastating flash floods, according to an updated list released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Wednesday.

The updated list includes citizens of 33 countries, with Indians accounting for the highest number of reported missing tourists at 178. Nepalese nationals are next at 127, followed by 65 Americans and 53 Ukrainian nationals.