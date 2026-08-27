Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods: Actress Manasi Parekh Reveals She Was Supposed To Be At Gyirong Port On Aug 27, Says 'Life Is Uncertain'

Actress Manasi Parekh, who is currently in China as part of Sadhguru’s Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, revealed that she was supposed to be at Gyirong Port in Tibet just hours before the area was hit by devastating flash floods.

Manasi shared visuals of the destruction on social media and said she was safe. However, she expressed heartbreak over the tragedy and urged her followers to pray for those affected.

Sharing a video showing the flash floods at Gyirong Port, Manasi wrote, “This is what happened We were sup to be here tomorrow morning (sic).”

The actress later shared another video from the same location, recorded when she was welcomed there a few days earlier. Recalling the visit, she wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”

Manasi also shared a detailed update about her safety and the situation. She wrote, “Life is uncertain but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God’s Grace we are safe in China and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Pls keep praying for everyone’s well being @sadhguru.”

Flash Floods Cause Massive Destruction Along Nepal-Tibet Border

Manasi’s posts came after a devastating flash flood struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. The disaster caused extensive destruction in Nepal’s Rasuwa district and the adjoining Gyirong region of Tibet.

Homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure were among the structures damaged in the floods. Gyirong Port, a key border crossing between Nepal and Tibet, was also badly affected, with roads, communication networks and power connections disrupted.

There have been different reports about what may have triggered the disaster. Initial reports suggested that a 4.4-magnitude earthquake could have played a role. However, another assessment indicated that an ice-rock avalanche or landslide may have blocked the Lhende River, creating a temporary natural dam before a massive surge of water and debris swept downstream. Investigations into the exact sequence of events are ongoing.

PM Modi Expresses Support For Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. He said India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and assured the country of all possible humanitarian assistance.

प्रधानमन्त्री बालेन्द्र शाहसँग कुराकानी गरेँ र नेपालमा आएको बाढीका कारण ज्यान गुमाउनेहरूप्रति समवेदना व्यक्त गरेँ। यस कठिन समयमा भारतका जनता नेपालका आफ्ना दिदीबहिनी तथा दाजुभाइहरूसँग ऐक्यबद्ध भई साथै उभिएका छन्।



भारत नेपाललाई सम्भव भएसम्मका सबै प्रकारका मानवीय सहायता उपलब्ध… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026

India has also begun sending humanitarian aid to Nepal, while Indian teams are coordinating with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief efforts.