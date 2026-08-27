Realme C100i With 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹14,999

Realme C100i With 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At Rs. 14,999 |

Realme has launched the C100i in India, adding a new option to its C100 series alongside the C100x. The phone is built around a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 900 nits, paired with a 6,500mAh battery and IP64 dust and splash resistance. Unlike the standard 15W charging typically seen in this segment, the C100i supports both 15W and 10W wired charging paths.

Realme C100i price in India

The Realme C100i is priced at Rs. 14,999 for its sole 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The phone went on sale in India starting August 27, and is available for purchase through Realme's official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. It comes in two colour options - Midnight Black and Blacksky Line Silver. Realme has not detailed any specific launch offers or bank discounts for the C100i at the time of its India debut.

Realme C100i specifications and features

The Realme C100i sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 900 nits in high-brightness mode, and the device carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It is powered by Unisoc's T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging as well as 10W wired charging.

On the camera front, the C100i features a dual rear camera setup led by an 8-megapixel primary sensor, while details of the secondary camera have not been disclosed. An 5-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The camera software includes AI-based features aimed at photo enhancement, along with an AI Editor and AI Efficiency tool. The handset ships with Realme UI based on Android 16 out of the box.