Realme 16x With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹25,999

Realme has launched the Realme 16x 5G in India, the newest entrant in its Number series lineup. The smartphone is built around a 7,000mAh battery, which the company says is the largest in its segment, paired with 45W fast charging support. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with up to 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel main camera with AI-based editing tools built in.

Realme 16x price in India

The Realme 16x 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs. 30,999 for the 6GB+256GB variant.

Launch offers include a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 with up to 10 months of no-cost EMI, or a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on credit card EMI transactions, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000. The phone comes in Glory White and Endurance Brown colour options and will go on sale starting August 13 at 12PM through Flipkart, realme.com and mainline retail stores.

Realme 16x specifications

The Realme 16x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset built on a 6nm process, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and uses the company's Flux Engine and Flux Animation technologies for system responsiveness. It ships with a commitment to 5-Year Smooth Performance for long-term software support. For gaming, the phone includes a 5,300mm² AirFlow Vapour Chamber Cooling System along with GT Boost and Hyper Cooling technologies, as well as a one-tap cooling feature.

The display is a 6.8-inch panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode. Battery capacity stands at 7,000mAh, with the company stating it retains over 80 percent of its health after up to six years of use and supports up to 1,600 charging cycles. The device supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, Bypass Charging to manage heat during simultaneous gaming and charging, and 6.5W reverse charging for powering other accessories.

On imaging, the Realme 16x 5G features a 50-megapixel AI camera with tools including AI Ultra Clarity, AI Eraser, AI Glare Remover, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video. The phone also includes AI-powered productivity features such as Google Gemini integration, an AI Assistant for Notes, a Text Scanner, and AI document enhancement and export tools. For durability, the device has Military-Grade Shock Resistance, IP65 dust and water resistance, and a Rain Touch Mode. It is available in Glory White and Endurance Brown colour options.