Realme C100x 4G With 8,000mAh Titan Battery, 120Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications |

Realme C100x 4G smartphone launched in India. An 8,000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging and the phone features a 120Hz LCD display with up to 900 nits peak brightness, a 50-megapixel AI rear camera, ArmorShell protection with MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification, and IP64 rated dust and water resistance. Despite the large battery, the device maintains an 8.78mm profile and weighs 219 grams, and is powered by a 12nm octa-core chipset.

Realme C100x 4G price in India

The Realme C100x 4G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As part of a launch offer running from July 16 to July 20, a Rs. 500 price cut brings the effective price down to Rs. 14,499.

The phone will be available starting July 16 through mainline retail stores, Flipkart, and realme.com. It comes in two colour options, Golden Coast and Deepblue Tide, both featuring the brand's Fluid Design texture along with Breathing Light accents around the camera module.

Realme C100x 4G specifications

The Realme C100x 4G features a 120Hz LCD display with up to 900 nits of peak brightness and DC dimming for an LCD Eye Comfort mode. The phone is powered by a 12nm octa-core chipset that Realme says delivers an AnTuTu score of 373,800. It ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

On the camera front, the phone carries a 50-megapixel AI rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme C100x 4G is built around an 8,000mAh Titan battery that Realme says is rated for seven years of battery health and supports up to 1,600 charge cycles, backed by the company's AI Battery Protection technology. The battery supports 45W fast charging as well as 6W reverse charging for powering accessories and other compatible devices.

For durability, the phone features ArmorShell protection that has passed the MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance test, with a reinforced structure comprising an optimised front shell design, a strengthened glass screen cover, and internal shock-absorbing foam around key components.

Realme states the phone offers up to 2 metres of front drop resistance on marble surfaces. The device also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, along with a Rain Touch mode for operation with wet hands and a Speaker Cleaner feature that uses sound vibrations to clear dust and water from the speaker.