Motorola Edge 70 Max With 7,100mAh Battery Launched In India: Price & Specifications |

Motorola Edge 70 Max flagship smartphone has launched in India. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a Quad-HD+ AMOLED display, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 7,000 nits peak brightness. The phone packs a 7,100mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W wired charging and 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 camera system, and a build with aircraft-grade aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Motorola Edge 70 Max price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant. With launch offers factored in, the effective prices come down to Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively.

The offers include up to Rs. 5,000 as a bank discount or exchange bonus, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months. Jio subscribers on eligible plans of Rs. 349 and above can avail free access to Google Gemini Pro and 5000GB of Jio AI Cloud Storage for 18 months, along with a Jio OTT Pass covering more than 15 premium apps and over 1,000 live TV channels for Rs. 200 a month.

The phone will go on sale starting July 20 through Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and leading retail stores across India, and comes in three colour options, namely Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt.

Motorola Edge 70 Max specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Max features a Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, and support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with peak clock speeds of up to 3.8GHz, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. The device runs Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX layered on top.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 70 Max carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera built around the Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor capable of recording 4K selfie video.

The phone is built around a 7,100mAh silicon carbon battery that Motorola says delivers up to 58 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports 90W wired TurboPower charging as well as 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging. For durability, the Edge 70 Max features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame with a matte glass finish, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Audio is handled through dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, and Snapdragon Sound.