Moto G77 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera, 7000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto G77 Power has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from Motorola. The device is built around a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with Quad Pixel technology, a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 7000mAh battery rated for up to three days of use on a single charge. The word 'Power' in the name refers primarily to this large battery capacity. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and features Corning Gorillaa Glass 7i protection along with an IP64 rating.

Moto G77 Power price in India

The Moto G77 Power is priced at an effective launch price of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available starting July 13 through Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and leading retail stores across India. It comes in three Pantone curated colour options, namely Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Fuchsia Red, and Pantone Impenetrable.

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As part of a launch offer, Jio subscribers can avail an OTT pass covering 15 premium apps at a monthly cost of Rs. 200, which the company states is otherwise worth Rs. 1,500.

Moto G77 Power specifications

As for the specifications, the Moto G77 Power features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels, a pixel density of 391ppi, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports High Brightness Mode of up to 1050 nits along with Display Color Boost and Smart Water Touch technology for use with wet hands. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with a 2.5GHz octa-core CPU and an Arm Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that is expandable up to 24GB using RAM Boost. Storage stands at 128GB, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device ships with Android 16 and is set to receive one major Android OS upgrade along with three years of security updates.

On the camera front, the Moto G77 Power carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera built around the Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 0.8 micrometre pixel size that combines to 1.6 micrometre through Quad Pixel technology, and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera offering a 120 degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, along with a dedicated 2-in-1 light sensor for ambient light and flicker detection. The rear camera setup supports 2K video recording at 30fps and full-HD recording at up to 60fps. On the front, the phone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology, capable of recording 2K video at 30fps.

The Moto G77 Power is backed by a 7000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower wired charging and 6W wired reverse charging. For durability, the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The device measures 166.23 x76.50x8.89mm and weighs 215 grams. Audio is handled through dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio over a wired connection. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac across 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while location support covers GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. Security is handled through a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock, supported by Motorola's ThinkShield for mobile and Moto Secure software suite.