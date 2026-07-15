Realme Narzo 100x 5G With 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 100x 5G smartphone has launched in India. It comes with a 8,000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging. The phone features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 50-megapixel dual AI camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a vapour chamber cooling system, IP65 rated dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G price in India

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant, Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM+256GB storage variant. As part of a launch offer valid for 12 hours during the first sale, the effective prices come down to Rs. 18,499, Rs. 20,499, and Rs. 22,499 respectively, factoring in a Rs. 2,000 price cut, a Rs. 500 coupon, and a no-cost EMI option. The phone will go on sale starting July 22 through Amazon.in and realme.com, and is available in Midnight Black and Flash Orange colour options.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a resolution supporting a 144Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, and DC dimming technology. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, paired with up to 14GB of dynamic RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and Realme states the chipset scores over 631,000 on AnTuTu. The device runs realme UI 7.0, which the company says is built for four years of sustained smoothness, and includes a 5300mm2 AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation during extended use.

On the camera front, the phone carries a 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera system along with an 8-megapixel front camera. Camera software includes AI-powered portrait lighting and an AI eraser tool for removing unwanted objects from photos. The phone also integrates an AI assistant for notes and built-in Gemini Live for conversational AI support within the operating system.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is built around an 8,000mAh Titan battery that Realme says retains over 80 percent battery health after seven years and supports up to 1,600 charge cycles. It supports 45W fast charging along with AI-based charging technologies including an AI long-life algorithm, AI night charging, AI cold charging, bypass charging, and one tap cooling. The company states the phone offers up to three days of battery life on a single charge, along with up to 26 hours of YouTube streaming and 170 hours of Spotify playback, while maintaining an 8.8mm thickness.

For durability, the phone features an ArmorShell protective build that has passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade testing for drops of up to 1.8 metres, along with IP65 rated protection against dust and water. Audio is handled through a Super Linear Speaker.