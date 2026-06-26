Oppo Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, Reno 16F 5G Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo has expanded the Reno 16 5G series into global markets outside China, bringing three models to the lineup - the Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, and Reno 16F 5G. While the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro share a compact 6.32-inch AMOLED display and 6,700mAh battery, the Reno 16F stands apart with a larger 6.57-inch screen and a bigger 7,000mAh battery. All three run ColorOS 16, carry IP69K-rated durability, and support the new Oppo Bubble accessory.

Oppo Reno 16 5G, Reno 16 Pro 5G, Reno 16F 5G price and availability

The Oppo Reno 16F 5G is priced at THB 15,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB model costs THB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000). It comes in Pop White, Dream Purple, and Twilight Violet colourways.

The Oppo Reno 16 5G starts at THB 19,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB+256GB version, with the 12GB+256GB variant priced at THB 22,999 (roughly Rs. 65,000), available in Dream Purple, Twilight Violet, and Pop White shades.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G is priced at THB 26,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, offered in Starlight Black and Pop White finishes. The series can also be paired with the Oppo Bubble, a magnetic wireless display accessory available in a silver shade.

India launch of the Oppo Reno 16 series is slated for July 2.

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 16 5G and Reno 16 Pro 5G also run ColorOS 16.0 and share a 6.32-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, protected by Crystal Guard glass. The standard Reno 16 offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode, while the Reno 16 Pro's panel refreshes at up to 144Hz.

The Reno 16 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, whereas the Reno 16 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC. On optics, the Reno 16 5G has a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2-axis optical image stabilisation, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Reno 16 Pro 5G instead pairs a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle primary camera with a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera featuring 2-axis optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2-axis optical image stabilisation. Both phones use a 50-megapixel front camera and share identical connectivity options and sensors with the Reno 16F. Both are backed by a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Reno 16 5G measures approximately 151.21x72.42x8.22mm and weighs around 182 grams, while the Reno 16 Pro measures approximately 151.21x72.42x8.20mm at a similar weight. The series introduces a customisable AI Snap Key that can be short-pressed for screen recording, long-pressed for a voice memo, and double-pressed to open AI Mind Space.

Oppo Reno 16F 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 16F 5G runs ColorOS 16.0 and features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display with a 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits in High Brightness Mode, protected by Crystal Guard glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera.

The device includes an under-display optical fingerprint scanner with facial recognition support, along with an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.