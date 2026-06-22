Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G & Nova 2 Pro 5G Launched in India, Priced Starting At ₹12,999: Specifications, Launch Offers, More |

Indian smartphone brand Ai+ has expanded its Nova Series in India with the Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G. The Neo is positioned as an accessible entry-level 5G phone with a 48-megapixel camera and a 6000mAh battery, while the Pro steps up with a faster MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, a 144Hz FHD+ display, a triple-camera setup, and customisable back panel lighting.

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G and Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G price in India

The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Both phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart and through select retail outlets across India. The Nova 2 Neo comes in five colour options, including magenta, orange, light blue, dark grey, and green finishes, while the Nova 2 Pro is also offered in five colourways, including maroon, pink, mint, black, and green. Exact availability details are not known yet.

As part of launch offers, buyers can avail a Rs. 1,000 bank discount on debit and credit card transactions across all banks. The company has not yet announced a specific sale date for the devices.

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. For optics, it houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 AI camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support and offers expandable storage of up to 2TB. It supports dual SIM 5G connectivity and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, and a slim 8.5mm profile. The Nova 2 Neo 5G runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and AI Key support built in. It is available in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB configurations.

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of HBM brightness, and a multi-layer cooling system, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. Its camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 AI main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel front camera. The device introduces customisable lights on the back panel for calls, messages, and notifications, along with a 2.5D glass finish, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. It comes with UFS storage, expandable memory of up to 1TB, and a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Nova 2 Pro 5G also runs Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, featuring the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and advanced AI Key customisation, and is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations.