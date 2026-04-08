OnePlus Nord 6 With 9,000mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹38,999 |

The OnePlus Nord 6 has launched in India and it brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5, with a substantially larger 9000mAh silicon-carbon battery compared to the earlier model's smaller capacity, a more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor in place of the previous generation chipset, and an elevated 165Hz refresh rate on its 1.5K AMOLED display versus the Nord 5's 144Hz panel. It also adds advanced AI features powered by OxygenOS 16 on Android 16.

OnePlus Nord 6 price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 41,999. The Nord 6 exclusive Sandstone Magnetic Case is available at an introductory price of Rs. 799. It will be available from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and select offline retail partners starting from April 9 at 12pm IST.

Launch offers include Rs. 2,000 instant discount applicable on full swipe transactions with Axis Bank Credit Cards, and Rs. 3,000 applicable on EMI transactions with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Credit Cards, along with up to 6 months no-cost EMI on leading credit cards. The smartphone comes in Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, up to 3600 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, and Crystal Guard Glass protection.

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 4nm mobile platform with Adreno 825 GPU, paired with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, it has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with Sony LYTIA-600, f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8-megapixel 112-degree ultra-wide sensor, while the front camera is a 32-megapixel unit.

The device packs a 9000mAh typical capacity silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support and 27W wired reverse charging. It runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 out of the box, promising 4 major Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

The build measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs 217 grams, with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual SIM support.