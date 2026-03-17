Oppo K14 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹17,999

Oppo K14 5G has quitely launched in India. After confirming a March 9 launch date, the tech giant faced some delays and has finally made the K14 official for the Indian market. The phone will go on sale from March 20 on Flipkart and other retail stores. The Oppo K14 5G comes with a 7,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Oppo K14 5G price in India, sale

The Oppo K14 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White colour options.

Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 instant discount with select banks and addition 3-month no-cost EMI option.

Oppo K14 5G specifications

The Oppo K14 5G features a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1570 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1125 nits in HBM mode. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, an octa-core processor with configurations including dual 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and hexa 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device includes a 7000mAh batterythat supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging and reverse wired charging.

For photography, the Oppo K14 5G has a 50-megapixel main rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor, while the front camera is 8-megapixel. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The build incorporates IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, along with SGS 5-Star and MIL-STD-810H certifications for durability.

Additional hardware includes a 3900mm2 SuperCool Vapor Chamber cooling system with expanded graphite coverage. The phone measures approximately 8.6mm in thickness and weighs around 216g.