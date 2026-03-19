OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro With Up To 54 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds have launched in India as a successor to the Nord Buds 3 Pro, bringing a notable set of upgrades across the board. The new model steps up ANC performance from 49dB to 55dB, increases the microphone count from three to six, upgrades connectivity from Bluetooth 5.4 to Bluetooth 6.0, adds LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio codec support, and extends total battery life from 44 hours to 54 hours.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, making it Rs. 1,000 more expensive than the Nord Buds 3 Pro at launch. As a limited-period introductory offer, the earbuds can be purchased at Rs. 3,799. They are available in two colour options - Radiant Gray and Raven Black. The first sale is scheduled for March 23 and will be available across OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers that OnePlus claims deliver 100 per cent more power output than the 12.4mm drivers in the Nord Buds 3 Pro, with an enhanced bass response and improved vocal clarity. The earbuds support a frequency response of 20Hz to 40KHz and are Hi-Res certified.

On the noise cancellation front, the Nord Buds 4 Pro offer up to 55dB of active noise cancellation with a 5,000Hz noise reduction bandwidth - up from 49dB and a 4,000Hz bandwidth on the predecessor - and carry TUV Rheinland high-performance ANC certification. The ANC system includes Adaptive ANC with multiple intensity levels: light, moderate, and maximum.

For audio, the earbuds support LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution wireless audio streaming, along with 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. The call performance is handled by a six-microphone setup - three per earbud - with AI algorithms for background noise reduction, a feature OnePlus calls Six-Mic AI Clear Call.

Connectivity is via Bluetooth 6.0, which provides a claimed range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick pairing across Android and Windows devices, and can connect simultaneously to two devices. The stems feature touch and swipe gesture controls, allowing users to adjust volume, skip tracks, pause playback, and invoke their default voice assistant directly from the earbuds without reaching for their phone. Spotify Tap support is also built in.

Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams and carries an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. The total battery life is rated at up to 54 hours at 50 percent volume with ANC off and AAC enabled - a meaningful jump from the 44 hours claimed on the Nord Buds 3 Pro. A 10-minute fast charge is claimed to deliver 13 hours of playback. Full charge of the earbuds takes approximately 60 minutes, while charging the earbuds alongside the case takes approximately 90 minutes. The redesigned charging case is over 10 percent smaller than the previous generation while maintaining similar battery capacity.

Additional features include Boosted Bass mode, AI real-time translation supporting languages such as English, Hindi, Spanish, and French, and compatibility with the HeyMelody app for real-time battery monitoring, equaliser settings, and gesture customisation. HeyMelody app features including seamless real-time translation are available for OnePlus devices running OxygenOS 15.0.1 or later.