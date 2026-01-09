Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G: Price In India & Specifications Compared

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G was launched yesterday as a new entrant in the premium mid-range segment in India. The device is positioned to compete directly with the OnePlus 15, which was launched a few months ago. Both smartphones fall in a similar price range, targeting users seeking high-end features without venturing into flagship territory.

This Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and OnePlus 15 detailed comparison examines their official specifications and pricing to highlight key differences.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Price In India Compared

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is available at a slightly lower starting price for comparable storage configurations.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro measures approximately 161.2x76.4x7.6mm, weighs 205 grams, features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, and incorporates a Dynamic Stellar design with HoloFusion glass finish. It is available in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options. The OnePlus 15 measures 161.4x76.7x8.2mm in thickness for some variants, weighs around 215 grams, and offers super-slim bezels. It comes in Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm colour options. Both phones use premium materials, but the Oppo Reno 15 Pro emphasises a unique visual aesthetic, while the OnePlus 15 focuses on a clean, slim build.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1272 pixels), supporting adaptive refresh rates up to 165Hz for gaming. Both panels offer high brightness and HDR support, but the OnePlus 15 provides a higher maximum refresh rate.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 15. The OnePlus 15 operates on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. Both the phones have different skins and UIs, but OnePlus is widely lauded for its bloatware-free software experience, whereas Oppo usually comes with a pre-installed App Market and Hot Apps and Games as well.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Processor Compared

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The OnePlus 15 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Both the processors are powerful and judging them without real world use would be unfair.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Battery Compared

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro includes a 6,300mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OnePlus 15 has a larger 7,300mAh battery with 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 15 provides greater battery capacity and faster charging options on paper.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Camera Specifications Compared

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel main sensor, alongside ultrawide and telephoto lenses. The OnePlus 15 has a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system, including a main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front camera on the Oppo Reno 15 Pro is 50-,megapixel, while the OnePlus 15 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Specifications do not always translate into better picture quality, as factors like software processing and sensor performance play a key role. Actual camera performance requires thorough reviews.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Conclusion

On paper, the OnePlus 15 fares better with its more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, larger battery, faster charging, and higher refresh rate display. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro stands out with its higher-resolution main camera sensor and slightly lower starting price. Users prioritising raw performance, battery endurance, and display fluidity may find the OnePlus 15 stronger, while those seeking camera hardware potential and value in pricing may lean towards the Oppo Reno 15 Pro.