OnePlus Nord 6 Officially Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect? | X/ OnePlus India

OnePlus India has confirmed the arrival of its next-gen Nord series smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to launch in India soon. The company has posted a new teaser hinting at its imminent arrival. The OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be a successor of the Nord 5 launched in July last year. The Nord 6 was expected to launch earlier this year, but the company has finally started rolling out teasers now.

In a post on X, OnePlus India has confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 6 in the Indian markets. The post reads, "Entering the Nord era soon." It has an image of a bag scan, which shows several items, including a Nord device. The post directly hints that the OnePlus Nord 6 is launching in India soon. The scan also has earbuds, hinting at earbuds launching alongside as well.

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OnePlus has not revealed the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 6, but rumours indicate at a launch date of April 3. The company is likley to make an announcement regarding a launch date soon.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications (expected)

The company keeps all details under wraps for now, but leaks surrounding the OnePlus Nord 6 have been aplenty. Leaked specifications include a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is likely to come with UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone is rumoured to pack a large 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Rear camera setup is likley to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be IP68/IP69 certified and will run on the latest OxygenOS 16 software.