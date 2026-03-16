OnePlus Nord 6 Officially Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect?

OnePlus India has confirmed the arrival of its next-gen Nord series smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 6 is all set to launch in India soon. The company has posted a new teaser hinting at its imminent arrival. The OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be a successor of the Nord 5 launched in July last year. The Nord 6 was expected to launch earlier this year, but the company has finally started rolling out teasers now.
In a post on X, OnePlus India has confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 6 in the Indian markets. The post reads, "Entering the Nord era soon." It has an image of a bag scan, which shows several items, including a Nord device. The post directly hints that the OnePlus Nord 6 is launching in India soon. The scan also has earbuds, hinting at earbuds launching alongside as well.
OnePlus has not revealed the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 6, but rumours indicate at a launch date of April 3. The company is likley to make an announcement regarding a launch date soon.
OnePlus Nord 6 specifications (expected)
The company keeps all details under wraps for now, but leaks surrounding the OnePlus Nord 6 have been aplenty. Leaked specifications include a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is likely to come with UFS 4.1 storage.
The phone is rumoured to pack a large 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Rear camera setup is likley to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to be IP68/IP69 certified and will run on the latest OxygenOS 16 software.