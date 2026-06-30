OnePlus N6 With 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Priced Under ₹25,000

OnePlus N6 |

OnePlus N6 smartphone has launched in India, its first N-series smartphone built around a segment-leading 8,000mAh battery, 45-watt SuperVOOC charging and a 120Hz display. The launch comes as OnePlus steers clear of flagship devices in the country for now, focusing instead on the affordable mid-range segment following its deepening operational alignment with parent company Oppo, with which it shares R&D, supply chain, and software resources under the BBK Electronics umbrella.

OnePlus N6 price in India

The OnePlus N6 is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone comes in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colour options and will go on sale starting July 4 at 12:00am IST via Amazon India.

As part of launch offers, OnePlus is giving a flat Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount along with a Rs. 1,000 direct off, bringing the net effective price down to Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB variant. Buyers can also avail up to six months of no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards. Additionally, new-to-Spotify Premium Standard users get three months of the service free, with eligibility and other terms applicable as per OnePlus' website.

OnePlus N6 specifications

The OnePlus N6 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, which OnePlus claims scores over 6,15,800 on AnTuTu. The phone is offered in up to 6GB RAM, paired with 128GB of internal storage. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and OnePlus has committed to two major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates.

The display is a 6.75-inch HD LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits in high brightness mode. The device houses a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system for sustained performance during gaming and multitasking. Camera duties are handled by an AI-enhanced 50-megapixel main rear camera with support for 60 FPS video recording and Dual-View video on the 6GB+128GB variant.

The OnePlus N6 is built around an 8,000mAh battery, rated at 7,780mAh, paired with 45-watt SuperVOOC fast charging, which OnePlus says delivers 1.7 hours of YouTube playback from a five-minute charge. The company claims the battery retains healthy performance for up to seven years of regular use. The phone is a dual-SIM device with 5G support and is certified MIL-STD-810H, with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.