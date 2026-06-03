Lava Bold N2 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

As expected, Lava has expanded its Bold series with the launch of the Bold N2 5G in India, bringing 5G connectivity to the entry-level segment. The smartphone runs on the octa-core 6nm UNISOC T8200 processor, ships with clean Android 16 out of the box, and is backed by a large 6000mAh battery. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance, making it a capable everyday device for first-time 5G buyers.

Lava Bold N2 5G price in India

The Lava Bold N2 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. However, as part of a special launch offer, the phone is available at a reduced price of Rs. 11,999. The device goes on sale exclusively on Amazon India starting June 9 at 12pm IST. It comes in two colour options - Regal Gold and Billionaire Blue.

Lava is also bundling its signature Free Service @ Home offer with the Bold N2 5G, providing customers with convenient doorstep after-sales support across India.

Lava Bold N2 5G specifications

The Lava Bold N2 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience for its price segment.

Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core 6nm UNISOC T8200 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM that can be expanded by an additional 4GB of virtual RAM.

The phone delivers an AnTuTu v11 benchmark score of over 500,000. Internal storage stands at 64GB. On the camera front, the Bold N2 5G carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is fuelled by a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging and is rated to deliver up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time. It ships with a 10W charger in the box, along with a protection cover and a Type-C cable. The phone runs on clean Android 16 with no ads or bloatware and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

The Bold N2 5G carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, rounding out a solid package for budget-conscious buyers looking to make the jump to 5G.