Moto Edge 70 Pro With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price Starts At ₹38,999

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 70 Pro in India, stepping up significantly from the standard Edge 70. It comes with a larger 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset replacing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a substantially bigger 6,500mAh battery with faster 90W TurboPower charging versus the Edge 70's 68W charging suport. Additionally, the Pro model comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera with OIS.

Moto Edge 70 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is offered in two configurations in India. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 38,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 41,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 29 via Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and leading retail stores. It is available in three Pantone-certified colour options, Pantone Lily White with a marble finish, Pantone Tea with a satin luxe finish, and Pantone Titan with a tailored fabric finish. As a launch offer, buyers can avail an instant Rs. 2,000 bank discount when purchasing with HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank cards.

Moto Edge 70 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor built on a 4nm architecture, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Motorola has incorporated a 4,600mm² vapour chamber cooling system to maintain thermal efficiency under sustained workloads.

On the camera front, the Edge 70 Pro sports a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a multispectral sensor. All lenses support 4K video recording at 60fps. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus support. Motorola has also integrated Pantone SkinTone validation for accurate portrait colour rendering.

The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging, with the charger included in the box. It runs Android 16 out of the box with Motorola's Hello UX interface and Moto AI features. The device is backed by three years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Audio is handled by Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers. For durability, the Edge 70 Pro carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.