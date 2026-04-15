Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 9,020mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹29,999 |

Vivo has launched the T5 Pro 5G as its most battery-focused T-series phone yet. The headline feature is its massive 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery , housed in a slim 8.25mm body. The Vivo T5 Pro sits alongside other T5 series phones, including the T5x launched recently. The Pro models comes with a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone is available in two colour options: Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and offline retail stores. As launch offers, buyers can avail an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange and Rs. 3,000 off with select bank cards.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, along with SGS eye protection certifications for low blue light and flicker reduction. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with an Adreno 810 GPU, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score of approximately 1.2 million and supports 120fps gaming on select titles including BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with features including AI Transcript Assist, AI Creation tools, Origin Island, and Google Gemini integration.

On the camera front, the T5 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth lens, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The phone is backed by a 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W Flash Charge fast charging support, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging. Vivo claims the battery delivers up to 12.6 hours of continuous gaming, 90 hours of music playback, 13 hours of live streaming, and 12.9 hours of video recording on a single charge, with a promise of 80 percent battery health retained even after 1,200 charging cycles.

Thermal management is handled by a 7,000mm2 vapour chamber cooling system. The phone carries IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings along with military-grade durability certification, and features a corrosion-proof port with one-tap water ejection. Connectivity includes 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, an infrared sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C.