Vivo T5x 5G WIth 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹18,999

Vivo T5x 5G smartphone has quitely been launched in India. It comes with a massive 7200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor , and a smooth 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo T5x 5G price in India, sale date

The Vivo T5x 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available for purchase starting March 24 through Flipkart, the Vivo India eStore, and partner retail stores.

The smartphone comes in Star Silver and Cyber Green color options. Launch offers include up to Rs. 2000 instant discount with select Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards or UPI purchases, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, and free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months on a INR 1199 JIO prepaid plan.

Vivo T5x specifications

The Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2408x1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 1200 nits.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor clocked up to 2.5GHz with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, paired with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, supporting 4K video recording and LED flash.

The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 aperture, also capable of 4K video. It houses a 7200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The device runs Android 16-based Funtouch OS 6, with 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates promised.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, dimensions of 166.64x78.43x8.39mm, and weight of 219g.