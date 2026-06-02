Smartphone Launches In June 2026: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Xiaomi 17T, Samsung Galaxy A27, More

We are halfway into 2026, but the smartphone industry is not stopping with the launches. June is shaping up to be one of the busier months for smartphone launches, with new devices landing across price points, from camera-focused flagships to entry-level 5G options. Motorola, Xiaomi, Lava, and Huawei have all announced or confirmed upcoming releases, while Samsung and Oppo are expected to follow shortly with dates still to be revealed.From flagship camera phones to budget 5G devices, here's what's coming to India and China this month.

1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Launching June 4

Motorola's latest flagship contender arrives in India on June 4, available through Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and retail outlets. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will come in three Pantone shades - Chicory Coffee, Stormy Sea, and Zinfandel. It packs a triple rear camera system anchored by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 sensor. Photography enthusiasts will note the 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering up to 50x digital zoom. The phone is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip with up to 16GB RAM, and is tipped to support wireless charging.

2. Xiaomi 17T

Launching June 4

Also landing on June 4, the Xiaomi 17T brings Leica-tuned cameras and a substantial 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W fast charging to the Indian market. The device sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, running Android 16-based HyperOS 3. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 32-megapixel front camera and Xiaomi's proprietary Surge T1 Plus and T1S chips round out the package.

3. Lava Bold N2 5G

Launching June 3

Budget buyers have reason to mark June 3 on their calendars. The Lava Bold N2 5G goes on sale at 12 pm IST through Amazon, shipping with Android 16 out of the box. It features a flat-frame design and a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel main shooter. Full specifications are yet to be revealed, but the phone is expected to build on its 4G predecessor, which launched earlier this year starting at Rs. 7,499 with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, IP64 rating, Unisoc SC9863A chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

4. Huawei Nova 16 Series

Launched June 1 in China

Huawei kicked off the month with the Nova 16 series going live in China on June 1. The lineup spans three models - Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Ultra. The Ultra, the largest of the three, offers up to 1TB of onboard storage and is available in Starry Night Black, Sky Blue, and Sky White. The standard and Pro models top out at 512GB storage, launching in Starry Black, Iridescent Mother-of-Pearl, Sky Blue, and Sky White colourways.

5. Samsung Galaxy A27 and Samsung Galaxy M47

Launch date not confirmed

Samsung is expected to bring two mid-range devices to India shortly, though official dates remain unconfirmed. The Galaxy A27 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, a 6.7-inch display, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. The Galaxy M47, likely priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000, is expected to offer a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, and a matching camera configuration. Both phones are tipped to carry a 12-megapixel front camera.

Onleaks

6. Oppo A6c

Launch date not confirmed

Oppo's A6c is also expected in India during the first week of June, with pricing reportedly starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The phone is likely to mirror its Chinese counterpart, which features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 685 SoC, a 6,500mAh battery, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.