Realme P4R 5G With 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Priced Starting At ₹16,999

Realme P4R 5G smartphone has launched in India as yet another variant in the ever expanding P4 5G. The P4R 5G distinguishes itself from the standard Realme P4 5G with a significantly larger 8000mAh battery, the biggest in its segment, paired with 45W fast charging. While the Realme P4 series focuses on balancing performance and style, the P4R 5G doubles down on endurance, promising up to three days of usage on a single charge, all while maintaining a slim 8.8mm profile and weighing just 224 grams.

Realme P4R 5G price in India

The Realme P4R 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. During the first sale on June 17, buyers can avail a Rs. 2,000 bank offer along with three months of no-cost EMI, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 16,999 for the base variant, valid for 12 hours only. The phone is available on Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in three colour options - Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare.

Realme P4R 5G specifications

The Realme P4R 5G is built around a 6.8-inch 144Hz Sunlight Display with up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, running realme UI 7.0. The phone's defining hardware is its 8000mAh Titan Battery, which supports 45W fast charging, all-scenario bypass charging, and wired reverse charging. The battery is rated to retain over 80 percent health after seven years of use and up to 1,600 charging cycles. Intelligent battery management features include an AI Long-Life Algorithm, AI Night Charging Mode, AI Cold Charging Mode, and One Tap Cooling. The phone also houses the segment's only 5300mm2 AirFlow Vapour Chamber for thermal management, and supports stable 60fps gameplay for BGMI and Free Fire.

On the camera front, the Realme P4R 5G carries a 50-megapixel AI rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Motion Photo support. The camera suite is backed by NEXT AI features including AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Ultra Clarity, and AI Unblur. For productivity, the phone offers a Text Scanner with AI-powered document optimisation, AI Assistant for Notes, and Google Gemini integration. Security features include AI Anti-Theft and Google Remotely Lock.

For durability, the phone features ArmorShell Tough Build and has cleared MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance testing. It carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. A Super Linear Speaker handles audio with 400 percent Ultra Volume. The phone's design is anchored by a Floating Light aesthetic inspired by light trails and mirror reflections, with customisable Pulse Light effects and AI Power Light. Realme has committed to two OS updates and three years of security patches, a 48-month fluency guarantee, and an Extended Use Care feature that improves system smoothness by 20 percent.