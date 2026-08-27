Speeding Eicher tempo crashes into Swift Dzire on Old Mumbai-Pune Highway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: A speeding Eicher tempo rammed into a car from behind, damaging the vehicle. The incident occurred on Wednesday (Aug 26) around 1.30 pm on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, while travelling from Dehu Road to Talegaon Dabhade, 500 metres away from Central Chowk. Gaurav Sunil Shelke (23), a resident of Bebadohal, Maval taluka, Pune district, lodged a complaint at Dehu Road Police Station.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against Arun Ambadas Nanjire (30), a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Rabale, Navi Mumbai. According to police, Shelke was driving his Swift Dzire when Nanjire drove the Eicher tempo at high speed and in a rash manner, crashing into the car. The car was badly damaged in the accident. Dehu Road Police are investigating the matter.

Woman two-wheeler rider severely injured in truck collision

A woman was severely injured after a speeding truck rammed into her two-wheeler stopped at a traffic signal. The incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug 25) around 2.45 pm near the Mahalunge arch on the Chakan-Talegaon Road.

The victim woman lodged a complaint at Uttar Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the truck driver.

According to police, the woman was waiting at the traffic signal near the Mahalunge village arch on her two-wheeler when the truck driver drove his vehicle rashly and negligently, hitting her two-wheeler with force.

The two-wheeler was damaged in the accident, and the woman suffered a severe injury to the calf of her right leg. She received 15 stitches during medical treatment. The driver fled after the accident. Uttar Mahalunge MIDC Police are investigating the case.

Purse stolen from hotel at Somatane Phata

An unknown thief stole a purse left behind at a hotel. The incident occurred on Monday (Aug 24) around 6 pm at Rajdhani Sweets in Somatane.

The woman lodged a complaint at Talegaon Dabhade Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against an unidentified thief.

According to police, the woman had visited the hotel for snacks. After eating, she forgot her purse there and left. When she returned after realising this, the purse was missing.

The purse contained gold jewellery worth ₹90,000, cash and a mobile phone. Talegaon Dabhade Police are investigating the matter.

Pulsar bike stolen from Nehrunagar area

A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle parked by the roadside was stolen near Taivakalla Mosque in Nehrunagar, Pimpri, on Wednesday (Aug 26) around 1 pm.

Amin Bhashasahab Shaikh (36), a resident of Vitthalnagar, Nehrunagar, Pimpri, lodged a complaint at Sant Tukaramnagar Police Station. Accordingly, police arrested Aditya Lokesh Kumar (21), a resident of Gadwal Road, Raichur, Karnataka.

According to police, Shaikh had parked his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, valued at ₹25,000, by the roadside. The suspect allegedly stole the vehicle without the complainant’s consent. Sant Tukaramnagar Police are investigating the case.

One arrested in Ravet with ganja worth ₹27,350

Police arrested a youth for allegedly possessing ganja for sale. The action was taken on Tuesday (Aug 25) around 10.30 pm on the unpaved road from Savitri Corner Chowk to Bhondve Petrol Pump in Ravet.

Sahil Rahul Chaure (21), a resident near S B Patil College, Ravet, has been arrested. Police Constable Govind Chavan lodged a complaint at Ravet Police Station.

According to police, Chaure was waiting in Ravet to sell narcotics. Acting on information received, a police team detained him and seized 547 grams of ganja worth ₹27,350 from his possession. Ravet Police are investigating the matter.

Externed criminal arrested with weapon

Police arrested a criminal for allegedly moving around with a weapon in violation of an externment order. The action was taken on Wednesday (Aug 26) around 1 pm in the open ground of Hindustan Antibiotics Company near Mahadev Temple in Pimpri.

Tausif Abdul Hafiz Chaudhary (23), a resident of Laltopingar, Pimpri, has been arrested. Police Constable Vaibhav Sonne lodged a complaint at Sant Tukaramnagar Police Station.

According to police, Chaudhary was externed from Pune district for one year by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Apr 23, 2026. Despite this, he allegedly entered the city without permission, violating the externment order and the prohibition on carrying weapons.

Police detained him while he was carrying a koyta (machete), allegedly with the intention of committing a cognisable offence. Sant Tukaramnagar Police are investigating the matter.

Case registered against youth for possessing koyta near Kalewadi crematorium

Police took action against a youth allegedly carrying a koyta (machete) with the intention of committing a serious offence. The incident occurred on Wednesday (Aug 26) around midnight near the Kalewadi crematorium in Thergaon.

A case has been registered against Datta Prabhakar Waghmare (18), a resident of Nadhenagar, Kalewadi. Police Constable Dhananjay Jadhav lodged a complaint at Kalewadi Police Station.

According to police, Waghmare was standing suspiciously in the Thergaon area when Crime Branch Unit 2 received information about him. A police team searched him and found a koyta worth ₹1,000 in his possession.

Kalewadi Police are investigating the case.