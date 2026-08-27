MHADA Pune Lottery 2026: 4,462 Homes Up For Grabs; Check Eligibility, Dates & How To Apply

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has opened applications for its latest Pune Board housing lottery, offering 4,462 homes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The computerised lottery includes homes under the 15% Social Housing Scheme and the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme.

Advertised prices range from around ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh, depending on the location, project, flat size and category. Applications opened on Aug 24 at noon. Eligible applicants can apply online until Sep 15 at 11.59 pm. The lottery draw is scheduled for Oct 13 at 11 am.

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4,462 homes under two schemes

Of the 4,462 homes, 1,491 are being offered under the 15% Social Housing Scheme. These homes are mainly meant for applicants from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG). The remaining 2,971 homes are under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme. The homes are spread across several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, giving applicants a range of locations to choose from, subject to their eligibility and availability in their category.

In Pune, the advertised locations include Dhanori, Warje, Katraj, Hadapsar, Pashan, Kharadi, Baner, Dhayari, Lohagaon, Bibwewadi, Mundhwa, Undri, Wadgaon, Bavdhan, Kondhwa Khurd, Manjari Khurd, Mhalunge and Bhugaon.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas, homes are available in locations such as Moshi, Kiwale, Dudulgaon, Tathawade, Wakad, Chikhali, Ravet, Punawale, Balewadi, Rahatani, Wadmukhwadi, Manurdi, Pimple Saudagar and Pimple Gurav.

The exact number of homes and their prices vary from one project to another.

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Prices range from ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh

The overall price range for the lottery homes is approximately ₹11 lakh to ₹64 lakh. Applicants should not assume that every home is available at the lowest price. The final price depends on the project, location, carpet area, configuration and housing category.

The lottery includes different types of homes, including 1 RK, 1 BHK and 2 BHK units. Applicants should check the individual scheme details and the official MHADA advertisement before selecting a home.

The main income categories covered by the current lottery include EWS and LIG applicants. For EWS, the annual family income limit is up to ₹6 lakh. For LIG, the annual family income limit is up to ₹9 lakh. MHADA considers the combined income of the husband and wife while determining eligibility.

For the current lottery, applicants need income proof for the period from Aug 1, 2025, to Mar 31, 2026.

Income proof can include an income tax return or an income certificate issued by the tehsildar, as applicable. Applicants must also meet other conditions set by MHADA, which can vary depending on the scheme and category selected.

Documents required for application

Applicants will need to submit documents online during the registration and application process. These can include an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Maharashtra domicile certificate and income proof.

Applicants claiming a reserved category may also need to submit documents such as a caste certificate, caste validity certificate or other relevant reservation certificates.

A spouse’s Aadhaar and PAN details may also be required where applicable. Applicants from special reservation categories must provide the relevant supporting documents.

MHADA’s lottery process is online. Physical copies are not required to be submitted along with the application. However, original documents may be required later during verification.

Applications opened on Aug 24, 2026, at 12 noon. The last date to submit the application and make the online Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payment is Sep 15 at 11.59 pm.

Applicants making the EMD payment through RTGS or NEFT have time until Sep 16 during bank working hours. The provisional accepted-applicant list is scheduled to be published on Sep 29 at 7 pm.

Applicants can submit claims and objections until Oct 1 at 5 pm. The final accepted-applicant list is scheduled for Oct 8 at 7 pm. The computerised lottery draw will be held on Oct 13 at 11 am.

Successful applicants are expected to be informed through MHADA’s lottery system and website after the draw.

How to apply for the lottery

Applicants have to register and apply online through MHADA’s housing lottery system. The process includes creating an account, verifying the mobile number and email address, submitting PAN and Aadhaar details, completing the required KYC process and uploading the necessary documents.

Applicants can then select the eligible scheme or schemes and complete the required EMD payment. MHADA has advised applicants to use only its official lottery system. Applicants should not pay agents or use unofficial websites for registration.

Winning the computerised draw does not mean that the flat is immediately allotted without further checks. A selected applicant first receives the relevant conditional offer. MHADA then verifies the applicant’s documents and eligibility.

The applicant must also make the required payment within the deadline mentioned in the Provisional Offer Letter (POL). After the required verification and compliance, MHADA issues the final offer.

Possession depends on the status and conditions of the individual project. MHADA’s general guidance states that the first 10% payment is generally required within 30 to 45 days after selection. However, applicants should follow the exact deadline mentioned in their individual offer letter.

The lottery has different reservation categories depending on the scheme. These can include Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Nomadic Tribes, Denotified Tribes, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, defence families, freedom fighters, journalists, artists and certain government and MHADA employees.

Other special categories can also apply where provided for under a particular scheme. The reservation is not the same for every home. Applicants must check the category and quota listed against the individual scheme.

MHADA’s general lottery rules allow applicants who meet the requirements of more than one eligible category to apply under those categories, where permitted. For example, an applicant eligible for both a reserved category and the General category may be able to apply under both. However, the rules can vary by scheme. Applicants should therefore check the specific advertisement before selecting multiple categories.

Do not confuse this lottery with the June draw

The current 4,462-home lottery is separate from the 792-flat Pune Board lottery held in June 2026. MHADA conducted the computerised draw for those 792 flats on June 25.

There was also an earlier announcement about a planned lottery for around 3,000 flats. That announcement should not be confused with the current August 2026 lottery. The current application process is specifically for the 4,462 homes announced by the Pune Board.

Applicants should also be careful about reports concerning 634 flats at Tathawade Phase-II. MHADA had issued a separate advertisement for these homes in July 2026. The Tathawade process is separate from the 4,462-home lottery.

A later notice shifted the Tathawade Phase-II computerised draw to Sep 1, 2026, at 12.30 pm. Therefore, the 634 Tathawade homes should not be added to the 4,462 homes in the current Pune lottery.

The most important step for applicants is to check the official MHADA advertisement for the particular scheme they want to apply for. Prices, carpet areas, scheme codes, reservation quotas, eligibility conditions and payment requirements can differ between projects.

There is also some variation in secondary reports about the date of the provisional accepted-applicant list. The current schedule reported for the 4,462-home lottery gives Sep 29 at 7 pm. Applicants should rely on the live schedule and notices on MHADA’s official portal for any changes.