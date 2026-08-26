Maharashtra Crime: DRI Seizes 2.5 Kg Suspected Amphetamine, 878 Grams MDMA At Pune Railway Junction; Woman Arrested

DRI officers seized suspected amphetamine and MDMA from a passenger at Pune railway junction following an intelligence-led operation | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have intercepted a woman and seized a huge quantity of Amphetamine and MDMA drugs.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian woman passenger at Pune railway junction on Tuesday and seized suspected narcotic drugs valued at crores of rupees.

The passenger, travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi, and passing through Pune, was suspected to be carrying narcotic drugs. Based on the intelligence, DRI officers mounted surveillance and identified and intercepted the passenger at Pune railway junction.

Drugs Recovered From Baggage

A detailed examination of her baggage resulted in the recovery of 2,532 grams of a white/yellow-coloured crystalline substance purported to be Amphetamine and 878 grams of different-coloured tablets purported to be methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

The suspected narcotic drugs were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the passenger was arrested and further investigation is in progress.

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"This operation underscores DRI’s commitment to intelligence-led enforcement against the smuggling and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, thereby safeguarding public health by curbing the illicit supply of drugs," said a DRI official.

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