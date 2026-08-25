Pune: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping & Robbing Zepto Delivery Worker In Pimpri-Chinchwad | PCPC

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch has arrested six alleged habitual offenders for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a Zepto delivery worker in the Gahunje area, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly intercepted the delivery worker’s two-wheeler, forced him into an auto-rickshaw and took him to an open ground near a graveyard in Mamurdi. They allegedly assaulted him and robbed him of Rs 90,000 in cash. The Crime Branch Unit-4 arrested the six accused after analysing CCTV footage, studying mobile phone details and using information from informants. Police said property worth ₹1.80 lakh, including the auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime and mobile phones, was seized.

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Delivery worker intercepted near Zepto store

The incident took place after the complainant delivered an order at a housing society in Gahunje. According to police, he was travelling near Gahunje Stadium and passed in front of the Zepto store when the accused allegedly blocked his two-wheeler with an auto-rickshaw.

The accused then allegedly forced him into the rickshaw and took him to an open ground near the Mamurdi graveyard. Police said the accused severely assaulted the delivery worker at the spot and robbed him of ₹90,000. A case was registered against unidentified persons at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

CCTV and technical analysis helped police

The Crime Branch Unit 4 began investigating the case despite having limited evidence initially. Police examined CCTV footage from the area and analysed technical details linked to suspected mobile phone numbers. Information from informants was also used to identify the suspects.

The six suspects were subsequently taken into custody. During interrogation, police said they confessed to their involvement in the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Suraj Shankar Chalwadi, 24, of Mamurdi; Deepak Dayanand Bhandge, 24, of Narhe and originally from Latur; Avinash Arun Wankhede, 26, of Narhe and originally from Velhe; Prathamesh alias Pratik Haribhau Kank, 27, of Panvel in Raigad; Viraj alias Sunny Yuvraj Hirve, 19, of Mamurdi, Dehu Road; and Isaak Raju Kajapuram, 28, of Mamurdi, Dehu Road.

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Accused have previous criminal records

According to police, all six accused are habitual offenders and have previous criminal records. Their past cases include serious offences such as robbery and dacoity.

Police seized property worth ₹1.80 lakh during the investigation. The seized items include the auto-rickshaw allegedly used to intercept the delivery worker and mobile phones.

The accused have been handed over to Talegaon Dabhade police for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime-1) Dr Sudarshan Rathod.

The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Arjun Ghodepatil and Assistant Police Inspector Shridhar Bhosale. Police personnel Rajaram Lonkar, Mahesh Waybase, Amol Borate, Ganesh Mahadik, Santosh Asawale, Sachin More, Ganesh Sontakke, Anjanrao Sodgir, Ramdas Mergal, Shekhar Kharade, Amol Vetal, Amol Mate, Babaraje Mundhe, Dayanand Khedkar, Sandeep Sukhdane, Sachin Nagare and Prashant Sonawane were part of the operation.

Technical analysts Trinayan Balsaraf, Nagesh Mali and Nanaware also assisted in the investigation.