Pune Municipal Corporation Approves Three-Year Parking Contract For Mahatma Phule Mandai With Payment Condition |

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body has approved a proposal to operate the parking facility at Mahatma Phule Mandai on a contract basis for three years. However, the civic body has added a condition that the contract can be cancelled if the operator fails to clear its dues for more than a month.

Corporators Vishal Dhanwade and Dada Kodre moved the proposal. It allows a private contractor to manage and operate the parking facility in the Mandai area for three years.

Congress corporator Arvind Shinde moved a supplementary proposal seeking stricter action against the operator in case of delayed payments. He proposed that the contract should be cancelled if dues remain unpaid for over a month. The general body approved the main proposal along with this condition.

The decision comes amid complaints about the management of parking facilities in the city. There have also been allegations that some parking contractors have been demanding money from motorists through improper practices.

The wider issue of parking policy, however, was not discussed in detail during the meeting. Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar said the matter should be taken up separately so that the civic body can discuss the issue in detail.

The new condition is expected to make parking contractors more accountable for timely payments. It will also give the civic body the option to terminate the contract if the operator fails to meet its financial obligations.