Pune: Youth Congress Demands Strict Action Over MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak, Says Inquiry Not Enough | Representational Image

Pune: The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress has demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the alleged MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper leak, stating that merely conducting an inquiry or cancelling the examination would not be sufficient.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Jain said the organisation had been consistently raising the issue of paper leaks and maintained that the government must now fix responsibility for the incident.

“In the paper leak case, mere inquiry is no longer enough; strict action must be taken,” Jain said, demanding action against those found responsible under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

The Youth Congress said the issue was also raised during the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme, where a student who appeared for the Drug Inspector examination spoke to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the concerns and difficulties faced by candidates. According to Jain, sustained pressure from students ultimately led to the government cancelling the examination.

Jain also said that the cancellation should only be the beginning of action. “Whether the accused is an MLA, a minister’s PA, an officer or a political worker, everyone must be equal before the law,” he said.

The Youth Congress has also demanded that the MPSC chairman and secretary take moral and administrative responsibility and resign. It has sought clear answers from the MPSC and Maharashtra government on permanent measures to prevent paper leaks in future examinations.

Jain further demanded an impartial inquiry into those who initially claimed that “nothing had happened” in the matter, questioning the basis on which such assurances were given.

“Those who play with the future of students must not be allowed to hide behind any political shield,” Jain said, insisting that there should be no delay in the name of an inquiry and that those found responsible must face strict legal action.