Angels Of Pune: Prayatna’s 29-Year Journey Empowers People With Special Needs To Build Independent Lives | Sourced

Pune: When Prayatna began in 1997, it had just seven students and two teachers, but its founders had a much larger vision to create opportunities for people with disabilities and special needs beyond the limitations of conventional special education. Nearly three decades later, the organisation has grown into a space where children, young adults and adults are encouraged to learn, develop skills and work towards greater independence.

Founded by Radiya Gohil, Mridula Das and Nafisa Khambata, Prayatna was established after the founders identified a gap in services available to young adults and adults with special needs. At the time, options largely shifted from special schools to sheltered workshops, leaving little room for continued development, creativity and social growth.

“We felt there was a lack of services for young adults and adults with special needs. We wanted to bridge that gap and create a programme that looked beyond just schooling or sheltered work,” said Radiya Gohil and Mridula Das, Founder Trustees of Prayatna.

The organisation developed a programme that combines education with everyday abilities, including functional academics, daily living and self-help skills, personality development, socio-emotional learning, and vocational preparation. Rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach, Prayatna works around the abilities and needs of each student.

Over the years, Prayatna also expanded its work to younger children. A few years after its inception, the organisation was approached by Bhatiya Samaj Seva Kendra (BSSK), which had a group of children with special needs requiring support. What began as a programme primarily intended for those aged 14 and above gradually grew to include children as young as five, while continuing to work with adults.

Today, Prayatna works with 74 students, including children and adults, supported by a staff of around 20 people. Its programmes cater to individuals with conditions including Down’s Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, ADHD, De Lange Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome and learning disabilities.

The programme is structured according to age and ability. Younger children follow a specialised curriculum, while older students work on functional academics and daily-life skills. Those between 14 and 18 years are introduced to pre-vocational training, while adults focus increasingly on livelihood skills.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, vocational activities included creative work such as fabric and tie-dye projects, soap-making, candle decoration and painting on diffusers. The organisation deliberately moved away from repetitive sheltered-workshop models and encouraged creativity and engagement.

Over the past four years, Prayatna has trained around 18 adults in barista and hospitality skills. Its students have worked at food counters in Tata offices and undertaken internships at organisations including Forbes Marshall and Thermax.

For the founders, employment is only one part of the larger goal.

“We look at the overall development of every student and try to make each individual as independent as possible while focusing on all their abilities,” Gohil and Das said.

That philosophy is now taking shape in one of Prayatna’s newest initiatives, Cafe DIL, with DIL standing for “Dignity in Life”. Located on NIBM Road, the café will provide Prayatna’s trained baristas with a workplace where they can interact directly with customers.

“The café is not only about serving food and beverages. It allows our baristas to communicate with people, increase awareness and sensitise society while creating a platform for inclusiveness,” the founders said.

Prayatna’s work extends beyond classrooms and vocational training. Every alternate year, its students participate in a musical production in which they are part of a scripted story, with roles adapted according to their abilities. The initiative has continued for nearly two decades.

From seven students in 1997 to 74 students today, Prayatna’s journey has remained rooted in one idea: disability should not define the limits of a person’s potential. By combining education, life skills, creativity, employment opportunities and social interaction, the organisation continues to create spaces where individuals with disabilities can develop their abilities and find their own place in society.