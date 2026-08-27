Pune Metro Line 3: 5 IT Campuses To Get Direct Foot Overbridges, 90,000 Employees To Benefit In Hinjawadi

Pune Metro Line 3: Five IT Campuses To Get Direct Foot Overbridges, 90,000 Employees To Benefit In Hinjawadi | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) have approached five major companies in Hinjawadi IT Park to build dedicated foot overbridges (FOBs) connecting their office campuses directly to nearby Metro stations.

According to the Times of India, the move comes ahead of the expected partial opening of the Hinjawadi Metro corridor next month. Officials said the proposed bridges could make daily travel safer for thousands of employees and reduce pedestrian movement on busy roads. The five campuses covered by the proposal have a combined workforce of nearly 90,000 employees.

Two companies show interest

MIDC has already received a positive response from two companies. One is a technology company, while the other is a business park operated by a private developer.

The two firms have proposed FOBs connecting their offices in Hinjawadi Phase 2 with the MIDC Circle, Hinjawadi Circle 1 and Hinjawadi Circle 2 Metro stations.

These campuses together have around 55,000 employees.

RG Totla, executive engineer, MIDC, said the required approvals for the two proposals have already been granted.

Under the proposed arrangement, MIDC will provide the land required for the bridge pillars, while the companies will bear the construction costs.

More companies approached

MIDC has also approached three other companies to develop similar pedestrian bridges.

The proposed FOBs would connect their campuses with Metro stations at Maan, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Hinjawadi and Hinjawadi Circle 1.

These three campuses together have around 32,000 employees.

“Discussions are in progress and we are hopeful of receiving a favourable response,” Totla said.

Officials said the initiative is being planned as a joint effort involving Metro authorities, MIDC and private companies. The objective is to provide direct and safer pedestrian access between large office campuses and Metro stations.

Aim to reduce road crossings

Hinjawadi sees heavy pedestrian and vehicle movement during office hours. Thousands of employees currently have to cross busy roads while travelling between their workplaces and public transport points.

The proposed FOBs would provide a direct route between office campuses and Metro stations, reducing the need to cross main roads.

Officials said this could ease pedestrian movement on roads and improve traffic flow. It could also reduce the risk of accidents in the busy IT corridor.

A PITCMRL official said dedicated pedestrian links would provide safer access to the Metro for employees working in large corporate campuses.

Road work adds to commuter problems

The proposal has received support from residents and regular commuters in Hinjawadi.

The area has been facing traffic problems because of ongoing infrastructure work and poor road conditions. Residents said the road beneath the Metro corridor has narrowed at several points.

“The road below the Metro corridor has narrowed and its condition is also poor. If offices are directly connected to Metro stations through pedestrian bridges, it will make daily travel considerably safer and more convenient,” said Hinjawadi resident Sameer Kulkarni.

Aditi Deshpande, who travels between Warje and Hinjawadi several times a week, said direct access from offices to Metro stations could make the last part of the journey easier.

“Traffic bottlenecks have become a regular problem and road works are taking time. A direct connection from office campuses to Metro stations would make the last part of the journey much easier,” she said.

Metro opening increases focus on last-mile access

The proposed FOBs are part of efforts to improve last-mile connectivity as the Hinjawadi Metro corridor moves towards partial opening.

For companies with tens of thousands of employees, direct pedestrian access could make Metro travel more convenient. It could also reduce the number of people walking along or crossing busy roads during peak office hours.

MIDC officials said discussions with the remaining companies are continuing. The proposals will depend on the companies agreeing to fund the bridges and completing the required construction process.