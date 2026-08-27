Same Manhole, Five Deaths: Two Workers Die In Same Chamber Which Killed 3 In Pimpri-Chinchwad Last Year | Video | X / @VaradBhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two workers died after getting trapped inside a chamber while cleaning a manhole in Nigdi Pradhikaran, Pimpri-Chinchwad, late Wednesday night.



The deceased have been identified as Amol Shinde, 20, and Manoj Shinde, 26. The incident took place near Lokmanya Hospital. According to the police, information about the workers being trapped inside the chamber was received around midnight.

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Fire Brigade Recovers Bodies



Police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot after receiving the information. Fire brigade personnel carried out rescue efforts and managed to pull both workers out of the chamber.



The workers were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared both of them dead.



The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Police said the actual cause will be known after the medical examination and post-mortem reports.

Similar Incident Last Year



The incident has raised serious concerns as a similar tragedy had taken place at the same manhole almost a year ago.



Three BSNL workers had died while cleaning the manhole in the same area. With the deaths of Amol and Manoj, a total of five workers have now lost their lives in two separate incidents at the same manhole.



The recurrence of such a tragedy has triggered anger among local residents. Citizens have questioned the safety measures being followed while workers are sent into such chambers.



The latest incident has also raised questions about whether adequate precautions were taken before the two workers entered the chamber.



Police are currently investigating the incident. Further details are expected after the medical examination reports are received.